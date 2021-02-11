Top election races: Harrell leads for Seattle mayor, Lambert trails for King County Council

Here are the top races we're tracking in the Washington state general election, including Seattle and Tacoma mayors, and King County executive.

The general election is upon us and Washington voters are weighing in on a number of hotly-contested races.

An initial round of election returns was released shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated.

Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

Election results are certified by each county on Nov. 23. The secretary of state will certify results by Dec. 2.

Complete election results are posted at king5.com/elections.

Seattle mayor

Bruce Harrell leads Lorena Gonzalez in the race for Seattle mayor after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Harrell has captured 65% of the vote so far, and Gonzalez has 35% of the vote after the first round of ballot counts.

The candidate voted into office will replace Mayor Jenny Durkan, who chose not to seek re-election, and serve a four-year term. The mayor of Seattle is responsible for ensuring the laws of the city are enforced while directing and controlling city government.

Tacoma mayor

Incumbent Victoria Woodards leads challenger Steve Haverly in the race for Tacoma mayor after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Woodards has captured 58% of the vote so far, and Haverly has 42% of the vote.

In her re-election campaign, Woodards made a promise of re-building the community post-pandemic, offering safety and what she calls “fiscal prudence.

Haverly listed his priorities as enhanced policing, public safety, the homeless crisis, "cleaning up our streets" and "unifying our city."

Everett mayor

Incumbent Cassie Franklin leads challenger Steve Oss in the race for Everett mayor after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Franklin has captured 74% of the vote so far, and Oss has 26% of the vote.

Franklin has been mayor of Everett since 2018. She says she is focused on community safety, addressing homelessness, addiction, mental illness and crime. Franklin said she will continue to work to create jobs and increase community investments in the city if re-elected.

Oss has never run for office. According to his candidate statement, he has served in the military, owned a coin laundry and, since 1997, has worked for Everett Transit.

King County Executive

Incumbent Dow Constantine leads Joe Nguyen in the race for King County executive after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Constantine has captured 58% of the vote so far, and Nguyen has 42% of the vote.

Nguyen, the State Senator, has been outraised, and outspent nearly eight to one. He's also been challenged by the fact that in-person events have been limited, due to the pandemic.

King County Council races

In the District 1 race, Rob Dembowski leads with 83% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Sally Caverzan is trailing with 17% of the vote.

In the District 3 race, challenger Sarah Perry leads with 55% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2.Incumbent Kathy Lambert trails with 45% of the vote.

For District 5, Incumbent Dave Upthegrove leas with 69% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Challenger Shukri Olow trails with 31% of the vote.

In District 7, Incumbent Pete von Reichbauer leads with 69% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Dominique Torgerson trails with 31%.

For District 9, Reagan Dunn leads with 64% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Kim-Khanh Van trails with 36%.

Seattle City Council position 8

Teresa Mosqueda leads Kenneth Wilson in the race for Seattle City Council position 8 after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Mosqueda, the incumbent, has captured 53% of the vote so far. Her challenger, Wilson, has garnered 47% of the vote.

Mosqueda has served in position 8, which is a city-wide seat, for one term since 2018.

Wilson is a civil engineer and small business owner who says he feels the council is going in the wrong direction.

Seattle City Council position 9

Sara Nelson leads Nikkita Oliver in the race for Seattle City Council position 9 after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Nelson has captured 60% of the vote so far, and Oliver has garnered 40%.

Position 9, which is a city-wide seat, is open after Council President Lorena González decided to run for mayor.

Seattle city attorney

Ann Davison leads Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in the race for Seattle city attorney after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Davison has captured 59% of the vote so far, and Thomas-Kennedy has 41% of the vote.

Davison believes the City Attorney's Office is not for setting policy or a "place for radical agenda." It is a place to provide impartial advice to those elected to create policy and to maintain laws so there is public safety.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy has been a public defender and is a self-described abolitionist who wants to reimagine the City Attorney’s Office and how it prosecutes offenders.

Advisory vote on state's capital gains tax

Washington voters are rejecting the state's new capital gains tax with 67% of the votes counted so far against it and 33% approving.

It imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples.

The advisory vote is meant to gauge public opinion.