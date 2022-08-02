Results from the top races in Southwest Washington | Primary Election 2022

Here's a look at the top Washington races near the Portland metro area, from the state's 3rd U.S. Congressional District down to the race for Clark County Council.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington's 2022 Primary Election is here, and the first round of results will be posted shortly after the ballot drop off deadline at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

KGW has you covered on the top races for Southwest Washington. The results below are not final; ballots will continue to be counted and this story will be updated as additional results come in.

Oregon held its own primary election back on May 17.

Unlike Oregon's closed primaries, Washington uses a "top two" open primary format, which means candidates from all political parties compete in single contests for each elected position and the top two vote-getters advance to what is essentially a runoff in the general election in November.

The runoff doesn't have to be between a Democrat and a Republican — under the top two format, two candidates from the same party could potentially come out on top in the primary and take both slots on the November ballot.

U.S. House, Washington's 3rd Congressional District

U.S. Senate

Only one of Washington's two U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot this year. The other will next appear on the ballot in 2024.

Washington Secretary of State





Washington State House of Representatives

Each district elects two Representatives to the Washington State House, meaning there are two positions on the ballot for each district, with separate races.

17th District

18th District

19th District

20th District

49th District

Clark County Council

Clark County Council terms are staggered, with Districts 1, 2 and 5 appearing on the ballot in midterm election years and Districts 3 and 4 appearing on the ballot in presidential election years.

District 1

District 2

District 5

Clark County Sheriff

Clark County Public Utility Commission, Position 2

Ballot Measures

Prop 11 - Clark County Public Safety Sales Tax

Prop 3 - Clark/Cowlitz Emergency Services Property Tax