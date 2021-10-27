Port of Seattle Commission challengers trying to make history

Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Hasegawa could become the first women of color to serve on the board.

Two candidates are trying to make history in a campaign that has prompted big endorsements and an infusion of donations.

Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Hasegawa have raised tens of thousands of dollars in their independent bids to defeat a pair of long established career politicians who sit on the Port of Seattle Commission. If either were elected, they would become the first woman of color to serve on the board.

"Maritime and Aviation [industries] have been conduits for families like mine to break into the working class, but they are historically white, historically male institutions," said Hasegawa when describing her campaign on Wednesday. Hasegawa is running, in part, on pushing the Port to go green. "It's the economic driver of our region, it's also the top polluter - second top polluter of emissions in our state."

Hasegawa has outraised incumbent and longtime elected leader Peter Steinbrueck. She's also earned endorsements from Gov. Jay Inslee, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, and Congressmember Pramila Jayapal, as well as the King County Democrats, King County Council members, and multiple unions.

Mohamed, who is challenging Stephanie Bowman, says her lived experience has prepared her for this moment. She works for King County Executive Dow Constantine, and previously worked under Congressmember Jayapal.

"My father was a trucker and my mother was a SeaTac Airport worker," said Mohamed, who lives near the airport today. "They have to work toward being a better neighbor. That community is struggling with air pollution issues, noise pollution."

Mohamed earned endorsements from the King County Labor Council, Jayapal, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, among others. Though Bowman has outraised her, Mohamed has raised close to $200,000.

Bowman and Steinbrueck did not respond to an email request for an interview for this story.

Mohamed and Hasegawa believe the commission misstepped when it decided to move most freight to a rebuilt Terminal 5, and seeking proposals to remake T-46 as a cruise ship terminal. Those latter plans have been placed on hold because of the pandemic. Both candidates say they shouldn't be revisited.

"Terminal 46 should [be for] load unload break bulk and cargo," Hasegawa said.