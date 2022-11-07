Pierce County 2022 election results

Across Pierce County, voters in Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup and beyond will vote in a number of key races, including for the Pierce County prosecutor and the auditor.

TACOMA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

State and federal legislative races

Pierce County voters will weigh in on three U.S. congressional races, as well as a number of state legislative positions in seven different districts: 2, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 31.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.

