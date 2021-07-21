No ballot? Here's how to replace it

No matter if you lost one, damaged one, or never got one at all, getting a new ballot before an election can be easy when you live in Washington state.

Washingtonians who have damaged or lost their ballots shouldn't fret.

All registered Washington voters can replace their ballots at MyVote.wa.gov.

The website provides voters with an exact replacement based on county registration. Enter your information, print out the new ballot and mail it in or leave it in a county drop box.

If you are without access to the internet or a printer, you can call or visit your county elections office to get help voting.

People who have not registered to vote have up until election day to do so, thanks to a Washington law that went into effect in 2019. The law allows residents to register in-person at a county elections office up until the ballot boxes close on an election night.

To register to vote, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Washington state

At least 18 years old by Election Day

Not disqualified from voting due to a court order

Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.

Voters who wish to mail their ballot can do so for free. Ballots have pre-paid postage and are returned through the mail or at ballot drop boxes. (If mailed, it must be postmarked by Election Day).