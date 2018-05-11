LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview woman celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen by voting in this year's midterm elections.

Maria de Los Angeles Gonzalez Cordova is from Mexico. About a year and a half ago, she began studying English through a program at the Longview Library called "Project Read."

The program helps with literacy and helps individuals earn their GED and study to take the U.S. Citizenship Test.

Maria de Los Angeles Gonzalez Cordova of Longview, Washington celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen by voting for the first time in the 2018 midterm elections. (Photo: Scott Williams, KGW)

Cordova's tutor, Rosemary Powelson-Bailey, helped her learn the language and get ready for the test. It wasn't easy and they both say they faced some challenges, but Cordova said it was worth it.

"When we come to America, we come here for looking for a better opportunity and life," she said.

Powelson-Bailey said what Cordova accomplished will have a far-reaching impact.

"If you make a difference in one person's life it has a rippling effect," she said. "It's made a difference in my life. It will make a difference in her life and her family's [life]."

