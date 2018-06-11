More than 50 percent of Washington voters have submitted their ballots as of 4 p.m. on Election Day.

The Washington Secretary of State's office reports that 53.4 percent of Washington's 4.3 million ballots have been returned so far.

In King County, the most populated in Washington state, 56.3 percent of the ballots have been returned for a total of 726,534 ballots.

Garfield County, the state's least populated county, has the highest percentage of returned ballots as of Tuesday with 76.5 percent, for a total of 1,260 ballots.

Snohomish County has 45.3 percent returned and Pierce has 43.5 percent returned. Check your county here.

Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and voters have a deadline of 8 p.m. Tuesday to have their ballot postmarked or placed in a drop box.

In competitive races, results are often not known for days as ballots continue to arrive throughout the week and counties post daily updates.

Three contested U.S. House races are on a crowded Washington state ballot that includes four ballot measures, a U.S. Senate seat and more than 100 legislative contests.

Of the state's 10 congressional seats on the ballot, three are competitive GOP-held seats: the open seat in the 8th Congressional District that spans far eastern Seattle suburbs across the Cascade Mountains; eastern Washington's 5th District, where Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House, has held the seat for 14 years; and the 3rd District in southwest Washington, where incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was first elected in 2010.

