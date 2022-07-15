List of ballot drop boxes in western Washington

x
Voters in Washington do not need to use a stamp when returning their ballot. They can also drop it off at a local ballot box.

WASHINGTON, USA — Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters who return their ballots on Election Day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.

You can return your ballot at a drop box location below.

SEATTLE

BALLARD

Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144

NewHolly Neighborhood Campus 

7054 32nd Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118

BROADVIEW/GREENWOOD

Broadview Library

12755 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

BRYN MAWR-SKYWAY

Skyway Library
12601 76th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98178

CAPITOL HILL

Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building (northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98122

CHINATOWN/INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Uwajimaya
713 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

COLUMBIA CITY

Rainier Community Center
4600 38th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118

DOWNTOWN

King Street Box
(in front of the Kingdome Deli) Corner of 2nd Avenue S and S King Street
Seattle, WA 98104

FREMONT/WALLINGFORD

Waterway 19 Park
(next to Gas Works Park) 2119 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103

GREEN LAKE/PHINNEY

Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98115

LAKE CITY

Lake City Library
12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125

MAGNOLIA

Magnolia Park (Drive-in ballot drop box)
1461 Magnolia Boulevard West
Seattle, WA 98199

NORTHGATE

North Seattle College

(south visitor lot access from N 95th St) 9600 College Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

QUEEN ANNE

Seattle Pacific University Bookstore(Drive-in ballot drop box)
310 W Bertona Street, Seattle, WA 98119

RAINIER VALLEY

Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98118

SANDPOINT/LAURELHURST

Magnuson Park/The Brig (Drive-in ballot drop box)
6344 NE 74th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

SOUTH LAKE UNION

South Lake Union
310 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

SOUTH PARK

South Park Library
8604 8th Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98108

UPTOWN

Metropolitan Market - Queen Anne
Corner of 1st Avenue N and Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98106

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall, (by north entrance on NE 41st Street) 1410 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98195

WEST SEATTLE/ DELRIDGE

Alaska Junction
Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116

High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond Street
Seattle, WA 98126

South Seattle College (at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)
6000 16th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98106

WHITE CENTER

White Center Library
1409 SW 107th Street
Seattle, WA 98146

KING COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR SEATTLE)

AUBURN

Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way South
Auburn, WA 98002

Auburn Park & Ride
101 15th Street NE
Auburn, WA 98001

Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building

39015 172nd Avenue SE
Auburn, WA 98092

BELLEVUE

Bellevue Library
1111 110th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center
(south entrance) 15600 NE 8th Street
Bellevue, WA 98008

Newport Way Library
14250 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

BLACK DIAMOND

Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010

BOTHELL

Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Avenue NE
Bothell, WA 98011

University of Washington - Bothell Campus
(by the Activities & Recreation Center) 18220 Campus Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

BURIEN

Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168

Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street) 480 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166

CARNATION

Carnation Library
4804 Tolt Avenue
Carnation, WA 98014

COVINGTON

Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042

DES MOINES

Highline College (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
(entrance across from 27th Ave S) 2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198

DUVALL

Duvall Police Department/Depot Park (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
26225 NE Burhen Way
Duvall, WA 98019

ENUMCLAW

Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022

FALL CITY

Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Place
Fall City, WA 98024

FEDERAL WAY

Federal Way 320th Library
848 S 320th Street
Federal Way, WA 98003

Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Avenue South
Federal Way, WA 98003

ISSAQUAH

Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027

KENMORE

Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028

KENT

Kent Panther Lake Library
20500 108th Avenue SE
Kent, WA 98031

Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th Street
Kent, WA 98030

Regional Justice Center

(near parking garage entrance) 401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032

KIRKLAND

Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd Street
Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Avenue
Kirkland, WA 98033

LAKE FOREST PARK

Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

MAPLE VALLEY

Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Avenue SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

MERCER ISLAND

Mercer Island Community & Event Center
8236 SE 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056

NORMANDY PARK

Normandy Park Towne Center
19901 1st Avenue South
Normandy Park, WA 98148

NORTH BEND

North Bend Library
115 E 4th Street
North Bend, WA 98045

PACIFIC

Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047

REDMOND

Redmond City Hall (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
15670 NE 85th Street
Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
6505 176th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

RENTON

Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections Headquarters (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057

Powell Avenue Box (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
(across the street from King County Elections) 725 Powell Avenue SW
Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
3201 NE 7th Street
Renton, WA 98056

SAMMAMISH

Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Avenue SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac

Angle Lake Transit Station
19955 28th Avenue S
SeaTac, WA 98188

Valley View Library
17850 Military Road South
SeaTac, WA 98188

SHORELINE

Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155

Shoreline Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Avenue N
Shoreline, WA 98133

SNOQUALMIE

Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Boulevard SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065

TUKWILA

Tukwila Community Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
12424 42nd Avenue South
Tukwila, WA 98168

VASHON

Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Hwy SW
Vashon, WA 98070

WOODINVILLE

Woodinville City Hall
17301 133rd Avenue NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Road NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

TACOMA

UW Tacoma
1906 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402

EASTSIDE

Puyallup Tribal Administration
3009 Portland Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98404

72nd St Transit Center
1319 E 72nd St
Tacoma, WA 98404

HILLTOP

Hilltop
902 S L Street
Tacoma, WA 98405 

NORTHEAST TACOMA

Browns Pt NE Tacoma Police Substation
4731 Norpoint Way NE
Browns Point, WA 98422

NORTH END

Wheelock Library
3722 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407 

PARKLAND

Parkland Spanaway Library
13718 Pacific Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444 

SALISHAN

Community Health Care at Salishan
1708 E 44th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404 

SOUTH END

Wapato Park (S 72nd St & S Ainsworth Ave)
1501 S 72nd St
Tacoma, WA 98408 

SOUTH TACOMA

Pierce County Annex
2401 South 35th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409

Pierce County Election Center
2501 S 35th St, Suite C
Tacoma, WA 98409 

SUMMIT

Summit Library
5107 112th Street E
Tacoma, WA 98446 

TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

TACID
6315 South 19th Street
Tacoma, WA 98466

WEST END

Kandle Park Police Substation
5140 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407

PIERCE COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR TACOMA)

ANDERSON ISLAND

Anderson Island Ferry Landing Park & Ride
Yoman Rd near Villa Beach Road
Anderson Island, WA 98303

ASHFORD

Ashford County Park
29801 SR 706
Ashford, WA 98304 

BONNEY LAKE

Bonney Lake South Park & Ride
184th Ave E & Sky Island Dr E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391

BUCKLEY

Buckley Library
123 S River Rd
Buckley, WA 98321

CARBONADO

Carbonado Town Hall
250 Coal Ave
Carbonado, WA 98323

DuPont

DuPont Ross Plaza
1500 Wilmington Drive
DuPont, WA 98327

EATONVILLE

Barney's Corner
40512 Meridian E
Eatonville, WA 98328

Eatonville Town Hall
201 Center St. W
Eatonville, WA 98328 

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood City Hall
2224 104th Ave E
Edgewood, WA 98372 

ELBE

Elbe
54102 181ST AVENUE CT E
Elbe, WA 98330 

FIFE

Fife City Hall
5411 23rd Street E
Fife, WA 98424  

FIRCREST

Fircrest City Hall
115 Ramsdell St.
Fircrest, WA 98466 

FOX ISLAND

Fox Island Fire Station 53
906 Kamas Dr.
Fox Island, WA 98333

GIG HARBOR

Gig Harbor Fire Station 51
6711 Kimball Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98335 

Gig Harbor Library
4424 Point Fosdick Dr NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335  

Lake Kathryn Food Market
14220 92nd Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Purdy Fire Station
5210 144th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

GRAHAM

Graham Library
9202 224th St E
Graham, WA 98338 

LAKEBAY

Home Park
17220 8th Ave NW
Lakebay, WA 98349

Key Center Food Market
9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW
Lakebay, WA 98349

LAKEWOOD

Lakewood (SR512) Park & Ride
10417 South Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499

Lakewood City Hall 
6000 Main Street SW
Lakewood, WA 98499

Tillicum Community Center
14916 Washington Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498

MILTON

Milton City Hall
1000 Laurel St
Milton, WA 98354 

ORTING

Orting Public Safety
401 Washington Ave SE
Orting, WA 98360

PUYALLUP

Graham Fire & Rescue
10012 187th Street E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Puyallup Library
324 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371

Skookum Archers
11209 Shaw Rd E
Puyallup, WA 98374

South Hill Library
15420 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA 98375

ROY

Roy City Hall
216 McNaught Rd S
Roy, WA 98580

Roy Y Park & Ride
SR 507 & Pacific Ave S
Spanaway, WA 98387

RUSTON

Ruston
5045 N Highland St
Ruston, WA 98407

SOUTH PRAIRIE

South Prairie Fire Department
350 SR 162 E
South Prairie, WA 98385

STEILACOOM

Steilacoom Library
2950 Steilacoom Blvd
Steilacoom, WA 98388

SUMNER

Sumner Library
1116 Fryer Ave
Sumner, WA 98390

UNIVERSITY PLACE

West Pierce Fire & Rescue
3631 Drexler Dr W
University Place, WA 98466

WILKESON

Wilkeson Town Hall
540 Church St
Wilkeson, WA 98396

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

ARLINGTON

Arlington Library
135 N Washington Ave
Arlington, WA 98223

Lowe’s
3300 169th Pl NE
Arlington, WA 98223

BOTHELL

QFC parking lot
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021

BRIER

Brier City Hall
2901 228th St SW
Brier, WA 98036

DARRINGTON

Darrington Library/ Town Hall
1005 Cascade St
Darrington, WA 98241 

EDMONDS

Edmonds Library
650 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020

EVERETT

Courthouse Campus
Rockefeller Ave and Wall St
Everett, WA 98201

EvCC, behind WSU
1001 N Broadway
Everett, WA 98201

Everett Mall, near W Mall Dr
1402 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208

McCollum Park and Ride
600 128th St SE
Everett, WA 98206 

GOLD BAR

Gateway Park
5th and Orchard
Gold Bar, WA 98251 

GRANITE FALLS

Granite Falls Library
815 E Galena St
Granite Falls, WA 98252 

INDEX

Index Town Hall
511 Ave A
Index, WA 98256 

LAKE STEVENS

Lake Stevens Boat Launch
1800 Main St
Lake Stevens, WA 98258 

LAKEWOOD

Parking Lot east of middle school)
16800 16th Dr NE
Marysville, WA 98271 

LYNWOOD

Ash Way Park and Ride
16327 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087

Edmonds College
20000 68th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Lynnwood City Hall
19100 44th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036 

MARYSVILLE

Ash Ave Park & Ride
1100 6th St
Marysville, WA 98270

Marysville City Hall
1049 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270

Grove Elementary
6510 Grove St
Marysville, WA 98270 

MILL CREEK

Mill Creek Post Office
159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98223 

MONROE

Monroe Library
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272 

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

Mountlake Terrace Library
23300 58th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 

MUKILTEO

Mukilteo Library
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275 

SILVANA

Peace Lutheran Church
1717 Ole Larson Rd
Silvana, WA 98287 

SNOHOMISH

Centennial Middle School
3000 S Machias Rd
Snohomish, WA 98290 

Glacier Peak High School parking lot
7401 144th Pl SE
Snohomish, WA 98296

Snohomish Library
311 Maple Ave
Snohomish, WA 98290 

STANWOOD

Stanwood Library
9701 271st St NW
Stanwood, WA 98292 

STARTUP

Event Center
14315 366th Ave SE
Sultan, WA 98294 

SULTAN

Sultan City Hall/Library
319 Main St
Sultan, WA 98294 

TULALIP

Youth Center
6722 Totem Beach Rd
Tulalip, WA 98271 

WOODINVILLE

Kokanee Elementary
23710 57th Ave SE
Woodinville, WA 98072

 

WOODWAY

Woodway Town Hall
23920 113th Pl W
Woodway, WA 98020

