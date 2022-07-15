List of ballot drop boxes in western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters who return their ballots on Election Day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.
You can return your ballot at a drop box location below.
SEATTLE
BALLARD
Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
BEACON HILL
Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
NewHolly Neighborhood Campus
7054 32nd Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118
BROADVIEW/GREENWOOD
Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
BRYN MAWR-SKYWAY
Skyway Library
12601 76th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98178
CAPITOL HILL
Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building (northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
CENTRAL DISTRICT
Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98122
CHINATOWN/INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT
Uwajimaya
713 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
COLUMBIA CITY
Rainier Community Center
4600 38th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118
DOWNTOWN
King Street Box
(in front of the Kingdome Deli) Corner of 2nd Avenue S and S King Street
Seattle, WA 98104
FREMONT/WALLINGFORD
Waterway 19 Park
(next to Gas Works Park) 2119 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103
GREEN LAKE/PHINNEY
Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98115
LAKE CITY
Lake City Library
12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125
MAGNOLIA
Magnolia Park (Drive-in ballot drop box)
1461 Magnolia Boulevard West
Seattle, WA 98199
NORTHGATE
North Seattle College
(south visitor lot access from N 95th St) 9600 College Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
QUEEN ANNE
Seattle Pacific University Bookstore(Drive-in ballot drop box)
310 W Bertona Street, Seattle, WA 98119
RAINIER VALLEY
Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98118
SANDPOINT/LAURELHURST
Magnuson Park/The Brig (Drive-in ballot drop box)
6344 NE 74th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
SOUTH LAKE UNION
South Lake Union
310 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
SOUTH PARK
South Park Library
8604 8th Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98108
UPTOWN
Metropolitan Market - Queen Anne
Corner of 1st Avenue N and Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98106
UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall, (by north entrance on NE 41st Street) 1410 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98195
WEST SEATTLE/ DELRIDGE
Alaska Junction
Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116
High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond Street
Seattle, WA 98126
South Seattle College (at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)
6000 16th Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98106
WHITE CENTER
White Center Library
1409 SW 107th Street
Seattle, WA 98146
KING COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR SEATTLE)
AUBURN
Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way South
Auburn, WA 98002
Auburn Park & Ride
101 15th Street NE
Auburn, WA 98001
Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building
39015 172nd Avenue SE
Auburn, WA 98092
BELLEVUE
Bellevue Library
1111 110th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Crossroads Shopping Center
(south entrance) 15600 NE 8th Street
Bellevue, WA 98008
Newport Way Library
14250 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006
BLACK DIAMOND
Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010
BOTHELL
Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Avenue NE
Bothell, WA 98011
University of Washington - Bothell Campus
(by the Activities & Recreation Center) 18220 Campus Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
BURIEN
Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168
Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street) 480 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
CARNATION
Carnation Library
4804 Tolt Avenue
Carnation, WA 98014
COVINGTON
Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042
DES MOINES
Highline College (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
(entrance across from 27th Ave S) 2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
DUVALL
Duvall Police Department/Depot Park (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
26225 NE Burhen Way
Duvall, WA 98019
ENUMCLAW
Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
FALL CITY
Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Place
Fall City, WA 98024
FEDERAL WAY
Federal Way 320th Library
848 S 320th Street
Federal Way, WA 98003
Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Avenue South
Federal Way, WA 98003
ISSAQUAH
Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
KENMORE
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
KENT
Kent Panther Lake Library
20500 108th Avenue SE
Kent, WA 98031
Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Regional Justice Center
(near parking garage entrance) 401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032
KIRKLAND
Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd Street
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Avenue
Kirkland, WA 98033
LAKE FOREST PARK
Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
MAPLE VALLEY
Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Avenue SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Tahoma School District Building (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
MERCER ISLAND
Mercer Island Community & Event Center
8236 SE 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040
NEWCASTLE
Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056
NORMANDY PARK
Normandy Park Towne Center
19901 1st Avenue South
Normandy Park, WA 98148
NORTH BEND
North Bend Library
115 E 4th Street
North Bend, WA 98045
PACIFIC
Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047
REDMOND
Redmond City Hall (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
15670 NE 85th Street
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
6505 176th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052
RENTON
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058
King County Elections Headquarters (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057
Powell Avenue Box (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
(across the street from King County Elections) 725 Powell Avenue SW
Renton, WA 98057
Renton Public Health Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
3201 NE 7th Street
Renton, WA 98056
SAMMAMISH
Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Avenue SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SeaTac
Angle Lake Transit Station
19955 28th Avenue S
SeaTac, WA 98188
Valley View Library
17850 Military Road South
SeaTac, WA 98188
SHORELINE
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155
Shoreline Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Avenue N
Shoreline, WA 98133
SNOQUALMIE
Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Boulevard SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065
TUKWILA
Tukwila Community Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)
12424 42nd Avenue South
Tukwila, WA 98168
VASHON
Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Hwy SW
Vashon, WA 98070
WOODINVILLE
Woodinville City Hall
17301 133rd Avenue NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Road NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
TACOMA
UW Tacoma
1906 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
EASTSIDE
Puyallup Tribal Administration
3009 Portland Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98404
72nd St Transit Center
1319 E 72nd St
Tacoma, WA 98404
HILLTOP
Hilltop
902 S L Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
NORTHEAST TACOMA
Browns Pt NE Tacoma Police Substation
4731 Norpoint Way NE
Browns Point, WA 98422
NORTH END
Wheelock Library
3722 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407
PARKLAND
Parkland Spanaway Library
13718 Pacific Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
SALISHAN
Community Health Care at Salishan
1708 E 44th Street
Tacoma, WA 98404
SOUTH END
Wapato Park (S 72nd St & S Ainsworth Ave)
1501 S 72nd St
Tacoma, WA 98408
SOUTH TACOMA
Pierce County Annex
2401 South 35th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pierce County Election Center
2501 S 35th St, Suite C
Tacoma, WA 98409
SUMMIT
Summit Library
5107 112th Street E
Tacoma, WA 98446
TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
TACID
6315 South 19th Street
Tacoma, WA 98466
WEST END
Kandle Park Police Substation
5140 N 26th St
Tacoma, WA 98407
PIERCE COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR TACOMA)
ANDERSON ISLAND
Anderson Island Ferry Landing Park & Ride
Yoman Rd near Villa Beach Road
Anderson Island, WA 98303
ASHFORD
Ashford County Park
29801 SR 706
Ashford, WA 98304
BONNEY LAKE
Bonney Lake South Park & Ride
184th Ave E & Sky Island Dr E
Bonney Lake, WA 98391
BUCKLEY
Buckley Library
123 S River Rd
Buckley, WA 98321
CARBONADO
Carbonado Town Hall
250 Coal Ave
Carbonado, WA 98323
DuPont
DuPont Ross Plaza
1500 Wilmington Drive
DuPont, WA 98327
EATONVILLE
Barney's Corner
40512 Meridian E
Eatonville, WA 98328
Eatonville Town Hall
201 Center St. W
Eatonville, WA 98328
EDGEWOOD
Edgewood City Hall
2224 104th Ave E
Edgewood, WA 98372
ELBE
Elbe
54102 181ST AVENUE CT E
Elbe, WA 98330
FIFE
Fife City Hall
5411 23rd Street E
Fife, WA 98424
FIRCREST
Fircrest City Hall
115 Ramsdell St.
Fircrest, WA 98466
FOX ISLAND
Fox Island Fire Station 53
906 Kamas Dr.
Fox Island, WA 98333
GIG HARBOR
Gig Harbor Fire Station 51
6711 Kimball Drive
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Library
4424 Point Fosdick Dr NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Lake Kathryn Food Market
14220 92nd Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98329
Purdy Fire Station
5210 144th St NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
GRAHAM
Graham Library
9202 224th St E
Graham, WA 98338
LAKEBAY
Home Park
17220 8th Ave NW
Lakebay, WA 98349
Key Center Food Market
9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW
Lakebay, WA 98349
LAKEWOOD
Lakewood (SR512) Park & Ride
10417 South Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
Lakewood City Hall
6000 Main Street SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
Tillicum Community Center
14916 Washington Ave SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
MILTON
Milton City Hall
1000 Laurel St
Milton, WA 98354
ORTING
Orting Public Safety
401 Washington Ave SE
Orting, WA 98360
PUYALLUP
Graham Fire & Rescue
10012 187th Street E
Puyallup, WA 98375
Puyallup Library
324 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
Skookum Archers
11209 Shaw Rd E
Puyallup, WA 98374
South Hill Library
15420 Meridian E
Puyallup, WA 98375
ROY
Roy City Hall
216 McNaught Rd S
Roy, WA 98580
Roy Y Park & Ride
SR 507 & Pacific Ave S
Spanaway, WA 98387
RUSTON
Ruston
5045 N Highland St
Ruston, WA 98407
SOUTH PRAIRIE
South Prairie Fire Department
350 SR 162 E
South Prairie, WA 98385
STEILACOOM
Steilacoom Library
2950 Steilacoom Blvd
Steilacoom, WA 98388
SUMNER
Sumner Library
1116 Fryer Ave
Sumner, WA 98390
UNIVERSITY PLACE
West Pierce Fire & Rescue
3631 Drexler Dr W
University Place, WA 98466
WILKESON
Wilkeson Town Hall
540 Church St
Wilkeson, WA 98396
SNOHOMISH COUNTY
ARLINGTON
Arlington Library
135 N Washington Ave
Arlington, WA 98223
Lowe’s
3300 169th Pl NE
Arlington, WA 98223
BOTHELL
QFC parking lot
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell, WA 98021
BRIER
Brier City Hall
2901 228th St SW
Brier, WA 98036
DARRINGTON
Darrington Library/ Town Hall
1005 Cascade St
Darrington, WA 98241
EDMONDS
Edmonds Library
650 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
EVERETT
Courthouse Campus
Rockefeller Ave and Wall St
Everett, WA 98201
EvCC, behind WSU
1001 N Broadway
Everett, WA 98201
Everett Mall, near W Mall Dr
1402 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
McCollum Park and Ride
600 128th St SE
Everett, WA 98206
GOLD BAR
Gateway Park
5th and Orchard
Gold Bar, WA 98251
GRANITE FALLS
Granite Falls Library
815 E Galena St
Granite Falls, WA 98252
INDEX
Index Town Hall
511 Ave A
Index, WA 98256
LAKE STEVENS
Lake Stevens Boat Launch
1800 Main St
Lake Stevens, WA 98258
LAKEWOOD
Parking Lot east of middle school)
16800 16th Dr NE
Marysville, WA 98271
LYNWOOD
Ash Way Park and Ride
16327 Ash Way
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Edmonds College
20000 68th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
Lynnwood City Hall
19100 44th Ave W
Lynnwood, WA 98036
MARYSVILLE
Ash Ave Park & Ride
1100 6th St
Marysville, WA 98270
Marysville City Hall
1049 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270
Grove Elementary
6510 Grove St
Marysville, WA 98270
MILL CREEK
Mill Creek Post Office
159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98223
MONROE
Monroe Library
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE
Mountlake Terrace Library
23300 58th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
MUKILTEO
Mukilteo Library
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd
Mukilteo, WA 98275
SILVANA
Peace Lutheran Church
1717 Ole Larson Rd
Silvana, WA 98287
SNOHOMISH
Centennial Middle School
3000 S Machias Rd
Snohomish, WA 98290
Glacier Peak High School parking lot
7401 144th Pl SE
Snohomish, WA 98296
Snohomish Library
311 Maple Ave
Snohomish, WA 98290
STANWOOD
Stanwood Library
9701 271st St NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
STARTUP
Event Center
14315 366th Ave SE
Sultan, WA 98294
SULTAN
Sultan City Hall/Library
319 Main St
Sultan, WA 98294
TULALIP
Youth Center
6722 Totem Beach Rd
Tulalip, WA 98271
WOODINVILLE
Kokanee Elementary
23710 57th Ave SE
Woodinville, WA 98072
WOODWAY
Woodway Town Hall
23920 113th Pl W
Woodway, WA 98020