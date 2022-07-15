List of ballot drop boxes in western Washington

Voters in Washington do not need to use a stamp when returning their ballot. They can also drop it off at a local ballot box.

WASHINGTON, USA — Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The Secretary of State's Office recommends voters who return their ballots on Election Day bring them to a ballot drop box instead of dropping them in the mail to ensure they are postmarked in time.

You can return your ballot at a drop box location below.

SEATTLE

BALLARD

Ballard Branch Library

Corner of NW 57th St and 22nd Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Library

2821 Beacon Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98144

NewHolly Neighborhood Campus

7054 32nd Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

BROADVIEW/GREENWOOD

Broadview Library

12755 Greenwood Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98133

BRYN MAWR-SKYWAY

Skyway Library

12601 76th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98178

CAPITOL HILL

Seattle Central College

Broadway-Edison Building (northeast corner) 1701 Broadway

Seattle, WA 98122

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Garfield Community Center

2323 E Cherry Street

Seattle, WA 98122

CHINATOWN/INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Uwajimaya

713 6th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98104

COLUMBIA CITY

Rainier Community Center

4600 38th Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98118

DOWNTOWN

King Street Box

(in front of the Kingdome Deli) Corner of 2nd Avenue S and S King Street

Seattle, WA 98104

FREMONT/WALLINGFORD

Waterway 19 Park

(next to Gas Works Park) 2119 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

GREEN LAKE/PHINNEY

Green Lake Community Center

7201 East Green Lake Drive North

Seattle, WA 98115

LAKE CITY

Lake City Library

12501 28th Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98125

MAGNOLIA

Magnolia Park (Drive-in ballot drop box)

1461 Magnolia Boulevard West

Seattle, WA 98199

NORTHGATE

North Seattle College

(south visitor lot access from N 95th St) 9600 College Way N

Seattle, WA 98103

QUEEN ANNE

Seattle Pacific University Bookstore(Drive-in ballot drop box)

310 W Bertona Street, Seattle, WA 98119

RAINIER VALLEY

Rainier Beach Community Center

8825 Rainier Avenue S

Seattle, WA 98118

SANDPOINT/LAURELHURST

Magnuson Park/The Brig (Drive-in ballot drop box)

6344 NE 74th Street

Seattle, WA 98115

SOUTH LAKE UNION

South Lake Union

310 Terry Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

SOUTH PARK

South Park Library

8604 8th Avenue S

Seattle, WA 98108

UPTOWN

Metropolitan Market - Queen Anne

Corner of 1st Avenue N and Mercer Street

Seattle, WA 98106

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

University of Washington Campus

Schmitz Hall, (by north entrance on NE 41st Street) 1410 NE Campus Parkway

Seattle, WA 98195

WEST SEATTLE/ DELRIDGE

Alaska Junction

Corner of SW Alaska Street and 44th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98116

High Point Library

3411 SW Raymond Street

Seattle, WA 98126

South Seattle College (at the entrance of the Robert Smith Building)

6000 16th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98106

WHITE CENTER

White Center Library

1409 SW 107th Street

Seattle, WA 98146

KING COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR SEATTLE)

AUBURN

Auburn Library

1102 Auburn Way South

Auburn, WA 98002

Auburn Park & Ride

101 15th Street NE

Auburn, WA 98001

Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building

39015 172nd Avenue SE

Auburn, WA 98092

BELLEVUE

Bellevue Library

1111 110th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center

(south entrance) 15600 NE 8th Street

Bellevue, WA 98008

Newport Way Library

14250 SE Newport Way

Bellevue, WA 98006

BLACK DIAMOND

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

BOTHELL

Bothell City Hall

18415 101st Avenue NE

Bothell, WA 98011

University of Washington - Bothell Campus

(by the Activities & Recreation Center) 18220 Campus Way NE

Bothell, WA 98011

BURIEN

Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98168

Burien Town Square Park

(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street) 480 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

CARNATION

Carnation Library

4804 Tolt Avenue

Carnation, WA 98014

COVINGTON

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

DES MOINES

Highline College (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

(entrance across from 27th Ave S) 2400 S 240th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

DUVALL

Duvall Police Department/Depot Park (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

26225 NE Burhen Way

Duvall, WA 98019

ENUMCLAW

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

FALL CITY

Fall City Library

33415 SE 42nd Place

Fall City, WA 98024

FEDERAL WAY

Federal Way 320th Library

848 S 320th Street

Federal Way, WA 98003

Federal Way City Hall

33325 8th Avenue South

Federal Way, WA 98003

ISSAQUAH

Issaquah City Hall

130 E Sunset Way

Issaquah, WA 98027

KENMORE

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Avenue NE

Kenmore, WA 98028

KENT

Kent Panther Lake Library

20500 108th Avenue SE

Kent, WA 98031

Kent YMCA

10828 SE 248th Street

Kent, WA 98030

Regional Justice Center

(near parking garage entrance) 401 4th Avenue N

Kent, WA 98032

KIRKLAND

Kingsgate Library

12315 NE 143rd Street

Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall

123 5th Avenue

Kirkland, WA 98033

LAKE FOREST PARK

Lake Forest Park City Hall

17425 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

MAPLE VALLEY

Hobart Food Market

20250 276th Avenue SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Rd SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

MERCER ISLAND

Mercer Island Community & Event Center

8236 SE 24th Street

Mercer Island, WA 98040

NEWCASTLE

Newcastle City Hall

12835 Newcastle Way

Newcastle, WA 98056

NORMANDY PARK

Normandy Park Towne Center

19901 1st Avenue South

Normandy Park, WA 98148

NORTH BEND

North Bend Library

115 E 4th Street

North Bend, WA 98045

PACIFIC

Algona-Pacific Library

255 Ellingson Road

Pacific, WA 98047

REDMOND

Redmond City Hall (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

15670 NE 85th Street

Redmond, WA 98052

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

6505 176th Avenue NE

Redmond, WA 98052

RENTON

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE

Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections Headquarters (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

919 SW Grady Way

Renton, WA 98057

Powell Avenue Box (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

(across the street from King County Elections) 725 Powell Avenue SW

Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

3201 NE 7th Street

Renton, WA 98056

SAMMAMISH

Sammamish City Hall

801 228th Avenue SE

Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac

Angle Lake Transit Station

19955 28th Avenue S

SeaTac, WA 98188

Valley View Library

17850 Military Road South

SeaTac, WA 98188

SHORELINE

Shoreline Library

345 NE 175th Street

Shoreline, WA 98155

Shoreline Park & Ride

18821 Aurora Avenue N

Shoreline, WA 98133

SNOQUALMIE

Snoqualmie Library

7824 Center Boulevard SE

Snoqualmie, WA 98065

TUKWILA

Tukwila Community Center (Drive-up ballet dropbox)

12424 42nd Avenue South

Tukwila, WA 98168

VASHON

Vashon Library

17210 Vashon Hwy SW

Vashon, WA 98070

WOODINVILLE

Woodinville City Hall

17301 133rd Avenue NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

Woodinville Library

17105 Avondale Road NE

Woodinville, WA 98072

TACOMA

UW Tacoma

1906 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

EASTSIDE

Puyallup Tribal Administration

3009 Portland Ave E

Tacoma, WA 98404

72nd St Transit Center

1319 E 72nd St

Tacoma, WA 98404

HILLTOP

Hilltop

902 S L Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

NORTHEAST TACOMA

Browns Pt NE Tacoma Police Substation

4731 Norpoint Way NE

Browns Point, WA 98422

NORTH END

Wheelock Library

3722 N 26th St

Tacoma, WA 98407

PARKLAND

Parkland Spanaway Library

13718 Pacific Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98444

SALISHAN

Community Health Care at Salishan

1708 E 44th Street

Tacoma, WA 98404

SOUTH END

Wapato Park (S 72nd St & S Ainsworth Ave)

1501 S 72nd St

Tacoma, WA 98408

SOUTH TACOMA

Pierce County Annex

2401 South 35th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

Pierce County Election Center

2501 S 35th St, Suite C

Tacoma, WA 98409

SUMMIT

Summit Library

5107 112th Street E

Tacoma, WA 98446

TACOMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

TACID

6315 South 19th Street

Tacoma, WA 98466

WEST END

Kandle Park Police Substation

5140 N 26th St

Tacoma, WA 98407

PIERCE COUNTY (EXCEPT FOR TACOMA)

ANDERSON ISLAND

Anderson Island Ferry Landing Park & Ride

Yoman Rd near Villa Beach Road

Anderson Island, WA 98303

ASHFORD

Ashford County Park

29801 SR 706

Ashford, WA 98304

BONNEY LAKE

Bonney Lake South Park & Ride

184th Ave E & Sky Island Dr E

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

BUCKLEY

Buckley Library

123 S River Rd

Buckley, WA 98321

CARBONADO

Carbonado Town Hall

250 Coal Ave

Carbonado, WA 98323

DuPont

DuPont Ross Plaza

1500 Wilmington Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

EATONVILLE

Barney's Corner

40512 Meridian E

Eatonville, WA 98328

Eatonville Town Hall

201 Center St. W

Eatonville, WA 98328

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood City Hall

2224 104th Ave E

Edgewood, WA 98372

ELBE

Elbe

54102 181ST AVENUE CT E

Elbe, WA 98330

FIFE

Fife City Hall

5411 23rd Street E

Fife, WA 98424

FIRCREST

Fircrest City Hall

115 Ramsdell St.

Fircrest, WA 98466

FOX ISLAND

Fox Island Fire Station 53

906 Kamas Dr.

Fox Island, WA 98333

GIG HARBOR

Gig Harbor Fire Station 51

6711 Kimball Drive

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Library

4424 Point Fosdick Dr NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Lake Kathryn Food Market

14220 92nd Ave NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Purdy Fire Station

5210 144th St NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

GRAHAM

Graham Library

9202 224th St E

Graham, WA 98338

LAKEBAY

Home Park

17220 8th Ave NW

Lakebay, WA 98349

Key Center Food Market

9021 Key Peninsula Hwy NW

Lakebay, WA 98349

LAKEWOOD

Lakewood (SR512) Park & Ride

10417 South Tacoma Way

Lakewood, WA 98499

Lakewood City Hall

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Tillicum Community Center

14916 Washington Ave SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

MILTON

Milton City Hall

1000 Laurel St

Milton, WA 98354

ORTING

Orting Public Safety

401 Washington Ave SE

Orting, WA 98360

PUYALLUP

Graham Fire & Rescue

10012 187th Street E

Puyallup, WA 98375

Puyallup Library

324 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

Skookum Archers

11209 Shaw Rd E

Puyallup, WA 98374

South Hill Library

15420 Meridian E

Puyallup, WA 98375

ROY

Roy City Hall

216 McNaught Rd S

Roy, WA 98580

Roy Y Park & Ride

SR 507 & Pacific Ave S

Spanaway, WA 98387

RUSTON

Ruston

5045 N Highland St

Ruston, WA 98407

SOUTH PRAIRIE

South Prairie Fire Department

350 SR 162 E

South Prairie, WA 98385

STEILACOOM

Steilacoom Library

2950 Steilacoom Blvd

Steilacoom, WA 98388

SUMNER

Sumner Library

1116 Fryer Ave

Sumner, WA 98390

UNIVERSITY PLACE

West Pierce Fire & Rescue

3631 Drexler Dr W

University Place, WA 98466

WILKESON

Wilkeson Town Hall

540 Church St

Wilkeson, WA 98396

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

ARLINGTON

Arlington Library

135 N Washington Ave

Arlington, WA 98223

Lowe’s

3300 169th Pl NE

Arlington, WA 98223

BOTHELL

QFC parking lot

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021

BRIER

Brier City Hall

2901 228th St SW

Brier, WA 98036

DARRINGTON

Darrington Library/ Town Hall

1005 Cascade St

Darrington, WA 98241

EDMONDS

Edmonds Library

650 Main St

Edmonds, WA 98020

EVERETT

Courthouse Campus

Rockefeller Ave and Wall St

Everett, WA 98201

EvCC, behind WSU

1001 N Broadway

Everett, WA 98201

Everett Mall, near W Mall Dr

1402 SE Everett Mall Way

Everett, WA 98208

McCollum Park and Ride

600 128th St SE

Everett, WA 98206

GOLD BAR

Gateway Park

5th and Orchard

Gold Bar, WA 98251

GRANITE FALLS

Granite Falls Library

815 E Galena St

Granite Falls, WA 98252

INDEX

Index Town Hall

511 Ave A

Index, WA 98256

LAKE STEVENS

Lake Stevens Boat Launch

1800 Main St

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

LAKEWOOD

Parking Lot east of middle school)

16800 16th Dr NE

Marysville, WA 98271

LYNWOOD

Ash Way Park and Ride

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Edmonds College

20000 68th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Lynnwood City Hall

19100 44th Ave W

Lynnwood, WA 98036

MARYSVILLE

Ash Ave Park & Ride

1100 6th St

Marysville, WA 98270

Marysville City Hall

1049 State Ave

Marysville, WA 98270

Grove Elementary

6510 Grove St

Marysville, WA 98270

MILL CREEK

Mill Creek Post Office

159th Pl SE and Mill Creek Blvd

Mill Creek, WA 98223

MONROE

Monroe Library

1070 Village Way

Monroe, WA 98272

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE

Mountlake Terrace Library

23300 58th Ave W

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

MUKILTEO

Mukilteo Library

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd

Mukilteo, WA 98275

SILVANA

Peace Lutheran Church

1717 Ole Larson Rd

Silvana, WA 98287

SNOHOMISH

Centennial Middle School

3000 S Machias Rd

Snohomish, WA 98290

Glacier Peak High School parking lot

7401 144th Pl SE

Snohomish, WA 98296

Snohomish Library

311 Maple Ave

Snohomish, WA 98290

STANWOOD

Stanwood Library

9701 271st St NW

Stanwood, WA 98292

STARTUP

Event Center

14315 366th Ave SE

Sultan, WA 98294

SULTAN

Sultan City Hall/Library

319 Main St

Sultan, WA 98294

TULALIP

Youth Center

6722 Totem Beach Rd

Tulalip, WA 98271

WOODINVILLE

Kokanee Elementary

23710 57th Ave SE

Woodinville, WA 98072

WOODWAY

Woodway Town Hall

23920 113th Pl W

Woodway, WA 98020











