Lake Stevens voters to weigh in on fireworks ban

Lake Stevens Proposition No. 1 gives residents a chance to have a say for or against a fireworks ban in the city.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens residents will vote on an advisory ballot measure in the November election on whether consumer fireworks should be allowed in the city.

Proposition No. 1 itself would not ban fireworks in the city. Lake Stevens City Council intends to use the results of the advisory ballot measure to assist in their decision whether or not to approve an ordinance that would make consumer fireworks illegal within the city.

If Lake Stevens City Council approves the ordinance, the possession, sale and discharge of consumer fireworks would be illegal in the city.

The sale and use of consumer fireworks are currently regulated under Lake Stevens Municipal Code 9.64. A fireworks ban is already in place for much of Snohomish County.

A committee in favor of Proposition No. 1 believes fireworks should be illegal in the city, saying “fireworks are unnecessary, unsafe, and inappropriate for our neighborhoods, retailers, parks, streets, and schools.”

The committee also argued fireworks cause property damage, injuries and that some “veterans, PTSD sufferers, and pets are traumatized” by the noise.

On the other side, a committee against Proposition No. 1 argued, “fireworks serve multiple purposes from being an audible and visual reminder to the price that was paid for our freedoms, to religious ceremonies, and artistic expression.”

The committee against the measure also said the sale of fireworks brings a “significant” amount of money to the community and many fireworks stands are run by non-profits.