Initial ballot count shows voters approving recall of Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant

Voters in Seattle's District 3 are deciding whether to recall the Socialist council member.

SEATTLE — Voters in Seattle's District 3 are currently approving the recall Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, after initial election results were released Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday night, 53% of ballots were in favor of the recall and 47% were against it.

Ballots for the single-issue election were sent to voters in District 3, which includes areas of Capitol Hill, First Hill, the Central District, Madrona, Montlake and Leschi. More than 76,000 voters live in District 3.

About 32,000 ballots were counted Tuesday. Another ballot count will occur Wednesday, Dec. 8.

If recalled, Sawant would be removed from office Dec. 17. The Seattle City Council would then have 20 days to appoint a replacement to fill the seat until a special election in November 2022. Sawant would be eligible to run for this same seat or another office.

Sawant's current term is up in 2023.

Sawant has labeled the recall as a "racist, right-wing campaign" while at the same time not doing much to dispute the three charges against her, as validated by the state Supreme Court.