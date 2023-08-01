Kitsap County 2023 primary election results

Voters across Kitsap County, including Bremerton, Port Orchard and more will consider a number of local races and measures.

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Aug. 1, 2023 primary election results for the biggest races across Kitsap County, including a Bremerton public safety levy, Port Orchard City Council Position 5 and a number of other local races.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Aug. 15. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Aug. 18.

Kitsap County election results

Key races include Port Orchard City Council Position 5, where incumbent Cindy Lucarelli is running for reelection, and Bremerton Proposition 1, which would impose an additional levy for public safety services. Prop 1 would increase the property tax rate by 40 cents per $1,000 of a home's assessed value.

City officials say the measure would allow the Bremerton Fire Department to add eight firefighters/EMTs and one support staff member and allow the Bremerton Police Department to add eight officers.