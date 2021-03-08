King County's Prop. 1 to fund support services passing after initial ballot count

Proposition No. 1 would authorize an additional regular property tax for six years with a maximum first-year rate in 2022 of 19 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation.

A property-tax levy in King County that would renew funding support for programs and services that help children, youth and families in the county was passing after an initial ballot count Tuesday night.

King County Proposition No. 1 would not only renew a property-tax levy approved by voters in 2015 but also increase the amount owners would pay. Taxpayers would see an increase from 14 cents per $1,000 assessed value to 19 cents per $1,000 for six years.

It would cost $114 for a property with an assessed value of $600,000.

As of Tuesday night, it was passing with 59% voter approval.

Increases in the following five years would be limited to 3% of the dollar amount of the prior year’s levy.

Proceeds from the levy would be used to support services related to a broad range of issues including: access to safe and healthy food, developmental screening, care for children and youth, social and emotional well-being and mental health, academic support, and prevention and early intervention related to poor birth outcomes, developmental delays, chronic disease, substance use disorders, homelessness, domestic violence and effects of systematic racism and incarceration.

According to the county, a set amount of levy proceeds would be allocated annually to a youth and family homelessness prevention initiative, a child care subsidy program and a child care workforce demonstration project.

If the proceeds go over a threshold amount, funding would be applied to grants for the repair and expansion of facilities that serve children and youth.