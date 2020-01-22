KING COUNTY, Wash. — More than 1 million voters in King County can vote in the upcoming Board of Supervisors election without having to take a trip to the ballot box.

Eligible voters within the King Conservation District can vote via their mobile device using a pilot technology by logging into the Democracy Live portal to access their ballot.

According to the Conservation District, this is the first time in the country that mobile voting is available to all eligible registered voters. The District's service area includes 34 cities and all of unincorporated King County except for Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific and Skykomish.

RELATED: You can vote to name NASA's next Mars rover

Democracy Live is administering the election through Omni Ballot. The election will be certified by King County Elections.

RELATED: Saudi Arabia denies 'absurd' reports crown prince is behind Jeff Bezos phone hack

The Board of Supervisors election historically has less than 1% voter turnout.

The Conservation District is a natural resources agency authorized by the state and guided by the Washington State Conservation Commission to promote sustainable use of natural resources through stewardship. The five-member board is responsible for overseeing all District programs.