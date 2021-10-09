King County general election ballots to be mailed Wednesday

Voters: keep an eye on the mailbox - King County Elections is sending out ballots for the general election on Wednesday.

Ballots are mailed to voters three weeks before the election. Voters who live overseas or are serving in the armed forces get their ballots even earlier: 30 days before a special election and 45 days before a primary or general election.

Voters who need an accessible voting option, or have lost or damaged their ballot can use the online ballot marking program, which allows voters to mark their ballot online and print it to be returned to King County Elections.

Voting centers will be open to register new voters, update current voting records and provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballots on certain days leading up to the election. Locations and hours are available on the King County Elections website.

Several hot-button races will show up on the November ballot.

Seattle voters will have their choice between a former and current city council president in the race for mayor. Seattle's homelessness crisis has become a central topic in the race, a matter in which candidates Lorena González and Bruce Harrell starkly disagree.