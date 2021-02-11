Constantine leads Nguyen for King County executive after initial results

Dow Constantine and Joe Nguyen face off for King County executive.

SEATTLE — Incumbent Dow Constantine leads challenger Joe Nguyen in the race for King County executive after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Constantine has captured 58% of the vote so far, and Nguyen has 42% of the vote.

The county executive is the highest elected official who represents county government.

Constantine is seeking his fourth term as executive.

On Monday, he and Nguyen were out canvassing for votes on Monday, braving the bad weather.

"It's anybody's guess because there is so little information out there, nearly a million people didn't vote in the primary election county wide," said Constantine, who is seeking a fourth term and his first real challenge in more than a decade. "I've previously run against the people from the right of me. This is the first time I've had someone challenging me ostensibly from the left, so it changes the equation."

Nguyen, a state Senator, has been outraised, and outspent nearly eight to one. He's also been challenged by the fact that in-person events have been limited, due to the pandemic.