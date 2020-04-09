King County Elections wants to break record, predicts 90% voter turnout for general election

King County Elections officials have increased their prediction of voter turnout for the general election from 86% to 90%.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Elections is seeking to reach a record-breaking voter turnout in this year's November general election.

Officials are predicting a 90% voter turnout for the general election, which is up from their previous prediction of 86%. The existing record is 85% voter turnout in the 2012 general election. There was an 82% turnout for the 2016 general election, according to a statement from the King County Elections office.

“We know that to get to 90% turnout it is going to take all of us. That’s why we’re issuing this ambitious goal as a challenge to our voters. We are challenging our voters to make sure that they’re registered, that their friends and family are too. We’re challenging them to make a plan to vote. We’re challenging them to turn their ballot in early,” said King County Director of Elections Julie Wise. “Here at King County Elections, we want to make sure that every voice is heard.”

King County Elections is challenging people to make sure they are registered to vote and get their ballots in as early as possible.

People who still need to register to vote can do so online here through Oct. 26. Ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 14 and most voters should have them in hand by Oct. 19, according to King County Elections.