KING COUNTY, Wash. — Four King County Council positions are up for grabs during the 2019 General Elections.

District 2

Incumbent Larry Gossett is trailing behind opponent Girmay Zahilay. Gossett has been a councilmember since 1994.

Early general election results show Zahilay is leading with 57% of the votes to Gossett's 43%. Zahilay also got 56% of the primary vote, compared to Gossett's 37%.

“Most importantly, when I said that we didn’t come here to start a movement we came here to build on those that came before us, I was talking about councilmember Gossett," said Zahilay during a victory speech Tuesday evening, "and I want you all to give him a round of applause.”

Endorsements listed on King County Elections: Gossett is endorsed by US Senator Maria Cantwell, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, State Senator Rebecca Saldaña, King County Executive Dow Constantine and his fellow councilmembers, the King County Labor Council, and "many community organizations and individuals." Zahilay is endorsed by the 11th, 37th, 46th and King County Young Democrats.

Contributions as of Nov. 1: Gossett raised $137,728, Zahilay raised $162,526.

District 4

Abigail Doerr faces incumbent Jeanne Kohl-Welles. Kohl-Welles has been a councilmember since 2016.

Early results show Kohl-Welles is leading the race with 74% of the votes compared to Doerr's 26%.

Endorsements listed on King County Elections: Doerr is endorsed by Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib, Washington Conservation Voters, Transportation for Washington, King County Democrats, National Women’s Political Caucus, unions, and "many more." Kohl-Welles is endorsed by Housing Action Fund; Washington Conservation Voters; Transportation for Washington; Alliance for Gun Responsibility Fund; 32nd, 36th, 46th, King County Democrats; MLK Labor, 15-plus Unions; NWPC-WA; Planned Parenthood; NARAL; Senator Maria Cantwell, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, King County Executive Dow Constantine.

Contributions as of Nov. 1: Doerr raised $96,937, Kohl-Welles raised $156,316.

District 6

Bill Hirt faces incumbent Council Vice Chair Claudia Balducci. Balducci has been a councilmember since 2016.

Balducci has 77% of the votes, according to early results. Hirt is behind with 23%.

Endorsements listed on King County Elections: Balducci is endorsed by Eastside elected leaders, including mayors and Congress members; firefighters; WA Conservation Voters; labor and business organizations "and many more." Bill Hurt did not list any endorsements.

Contributions as of Nov. 1: Balducci raised $127,189, Hirt raised nothing.

District 8

Incumbent Joe McDermott is up against Michael Robert Neher. McDermott has been a councilmember since 2010.

McDermott is leading with 83% in early results. Neher has 17% of the votes.

Endorsements listed on King County Elections: Neither candidate has listed endorsements on the Elections page. McDermott does list them out on his campaign website - Neher does not.

Contributions as of Nov. 1: McDermott raised $136,0445, Neher raised nothing.