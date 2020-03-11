More than 1 million ballots returned in King County before Election Day

King County received more than 75% of ballots before Election Day. The return percentage is expected to rise as dropped and postmarked ballots arrive this week.

RENTON, Wash. — There’s never been another election like it.

King County Elections Director Julie Wise said the number of returned ballots is a record so far and still going up.

On the Monday morning before Election Day, 1.061 million ballots had already been submitted. Wise expected another 100,000 ballots by the end of Monday.

So far, 75% of King County’s 1.45 million registered voters had returned ballots. Wise anticipates the turnout rate to exceed that by the morning of Election Day.

The number of registered voters could also grow. On Saturday, King County registered 731 new voters. By 4 p.m. Monday, another 675 new voters were registered, according to King County Elections.

In Renton, nearly 4,000 voters have been helped in person with issues such as replacement ballots for ones that never showed up in the mail. The work is not over.

Wise said the cutoff for the 73 drop boxes in King County is 8 p.m. Tuesday, but she adds that anybody who is in line at that point will be allowed to drop off their ballot.

Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, hundreds of workers who are normally processing ballots at King County Elections in Renton will head to those drop sites for the final pickups.

Mailed ballots must have a Nov. 3 postmark to be counted in Washington state, and the Elections department promises they will be counted.

The state releases new numbers by county after 5 p.m. One change includes the percentage of total ballots received relative to where the state was in the days leading up to the election in 2016.

More than one in four voters statewide lives in King County. The total number of state voters stood at 4.86 million as of Oct. 27.

What will we know on Election Night?

Wise said the staff will have processed what they have in-house for public release shortly after 8 p.m.

That means signatures checked, and machines that have been scanning 18,000 ballots an hour will have those votes recorded into a computer server.

The counting will start with the click of a button, a process that King County Elections says only takes a few minutes.

The totals will be updated daily.

Track election results and analysis with KING 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4-11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.