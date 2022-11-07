x
Elections

King County 2022 election results

Voters across King County, including in Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Shoreline and more, will consider a number of major state and local races.
Credit: TEGNA

SEATTLE — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for the biggest races across King County, including King County prosecutor, Congressional Districts 1, 7, 8 and 9, and a number of state legislative races. Voters across the county will also weigh in on a number of levies and propositions, including ranked-choice voting in Seattle.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

State and federal legislative races

In addition to city and county races, voters across King County will vote for Congressional Districts 1, 7, 8 and 9, as well as a number of state legislative races, including in more than a dozen different districts. 

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.

