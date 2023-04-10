KING 5 to air 4 Seattle City Council debates

KING 5 will air four debates in October focusing on districts without an incumbent candidate.

SEATTLE — As the Seattle City Council race that could reshape city politics heats up, KING 5 will air four debates in October.

This year’s election is only for the seven district seats and does not include the two citywide seats held by Councilmember Sara Nelson and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

The council members trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6) and Andrew Lewis (District 7). Councilmembers Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5), and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking reelection.

This will also be the first city council election since the recent redistricting. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

The upcoming debates will focus on the districts that don’t have incumbent candidates. The debates are presented by Seattle CityClub, GSBA, and media partners.

Here’s what you should know:

District 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at South Seattle College – Brockey Center

The debate will be between Maren Costa, former design leader for Adobe, Amazon and Microsoft, and Rob Saka, an attorney, justice reform advocate and Air Force veteran.

Costa is a climate activist and advisor for startups Power Bloom Solar, Carbon Zero, and Impact Karma. Costa said she was illegally fired from Amazon in April 2020 for "standing up for climate justice and for warehouse workers’ safety." Her priorities include public safety, housing and green economic policies.

Saka has served on the King County Charter Review Commission and Mayor Bruce Harrell's Seattle Police Chief Search Committee. Saka's priorities include public safety and homelessness and housing.

Costa received 33% of the vote while Saka received 24% in the August primary.

The debate will be moderated by KING 5's Natalie Swaby and journalists from KIRO Radio and The Seattle Times.

District 3

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Seattle Central College – Broadway Performance Hall

Joy Hollingsworth, co-owner of her family's cannabis farm, and Alex Hudson, executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition, will debate to sway voters in District 3.

Hollingsworth was born and raised in the Central District and is a part of the Food Access Network team at Northwest Harvest. Her grandmother is Seattle civil rights leader Dorothy Hollingsworth. Her priorities include reducing property and violent crimes, expanding mental health services, housing, small business support, youth enrichment and environmental issues.

Prior to leading a transit and transportation advocacy nonprofit, Hudson led the First Hill Improvement Association. Her priorities include housing and homelessness, transportation, small business support and a municipal capital gains tax.

Hollingsworth and Hudson both received 30% of the vote in the August primary.

The debate will be moderated by KING 5's Greg Copeland, Converge Media's Angela Poe Russel, and Fox 13's Hana Kim.

District 4

Thursday, Oct. 12 at University of Washington – Husky Union Building

The District 4 debate will be between Ron Davis, a tech entrepreneur, and Maritza Rivera, the city's deputy director of the Department of Arts & Culture.

Davis is also a transit advocate and environmental activist who serves on the Roosevelt Neighborhood Association board. His priorities include public safety, housing and homelessness, transportation, education and worker's rights.

Rivera has also served in the White House as President Clinton’s Hispanic liaison and later as a vice president of the National Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Rivera's top priority is public safety.

Davis received 45% of the vote and Rivera received 32% in the August primary.

The debate will be moderated by journalists from KIRO Radio, Fox 13, and Crosscut.

District 5

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at North Seattle College – Auditorium

The final debate for District 5 will be between Cathy Moore, a former King County Superior Court judge, and ChrisTiana Obeysumner, a social justice advocate and CEO of Epiphanies of Equity, a social equity consulting firm.

Moore is also a former Seattle public defender and former chair of the Seattle Human Rights Commission. Her priorities include public safety, ending cycles of addiction and affordable housing.

Obeysumner is a former co-chair of the Seattle Disabilities Commission and former co-chair of the Seattle Renters' Commission and has served on more than three other boards. Priorities include affordable housing, health and human services, and infrastructure gaps.

Moore received 31% of the vote and Obeysumner received 24% in the August primary.