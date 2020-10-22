KING 5 poll: 53% of Washington voters worry Trump won’t leave office if he loses election

An exclusive KING 5 News poll found 53% of likely Washington voters are concerned President Donald Trump will refuse to leave office if Joe Biden wins the election.

SEATTLE — An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests more than half of Washington voters worry President Donald Trump won’t leave office if he loses the election, although a majority remain optimistic about the country’s future.

In September, Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election, saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Trump has pressed a monthslong campaign against mail-in voting for the general election, baselessly claiming it will lead to massive voter fraud. The five states that routinely send mail ballots to all voters have seen no significant fraud.

In a survey of 591 likely November voters in Washington, 53% said they were concerned or extremely concerned Trump will refuse to leave office if Joe Biden is declared the presidential victor. About 44% said they weren’t concerned, and 3% weren’t sure.

These sentiments deepened along party lines with 78% of surveyed Democrats expressing concern about Trump refusing to leave office compared to 78% of surveyed Republicans who said they weren’t worried about that scenario. Independents were pretty evenly split in opinion.

However, even though the survey points to voter concerns about a peaceful transfer of power, it also illustrates optimism about America’s future.

About 49% of polled voters said they were optimistic or very optimistic about the nation's future compared to 41% who said they were pessimistic or very pessimistic.

The poll, which was conducted by SurveyUSA, surveyed 850 adults in Washington state from Oct. 8-12. Of those adults, 591 were likely November voters. Poll respondents were representative of statewide demographics with 36% identifying as a Democrat, 24% as Republican and 29% as Independent. Half were from the metro Seattle area, one-third were from western Washington and 17% were from eastern Washington.