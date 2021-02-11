Perry leads Lambert for King County Council District 3 after initial results

Kathy Lambert, who has served on the council for 20 years, is going up against Sarah Perry for the District 3 seat after a turbulent few weeks for Lambert.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Longtime incumbent Kathy Lambert is trailing challenger Sarah Perry in the race for King County Council District 3 after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Perry has captured 55% of the vote, and Lambert has 45%.

District 3 covers northeast King County, including Sammamish, Issaquah, North Bend and Duvall.

Lambert has served on the King County Council for 20 years. She said she is dedicated to "both law enforcement and improving community relationships."

Perry explicitly calls herself "not a career politician." She said that after 20 years of the same representation in District 3, it's time for new leadership.

Perry said she will "collaborate for meaningful progress on homelessness, transit and the environment" and will "remove barriers for recovering small businesses, and help displaced workers in a changing economy."

Lambert's political career had been mostly quiet up until recently when a controversial campaign mailer sent to her constituents in October was considered racist by some and triggered an avalanche of backlash for the longtime politician.

The mailer depicted her political opponent Perry as a "socialist puppet" controlled by "Seattle socialist leader" King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay.

Lambert at first defended the flyers saying they were designed to highlight the difference between her and her opponent. But Zahilay argued others on the county council besides him had endorsed Perry and believed his photo was included because of his race.

Both Zahilay and Perry also said they are not socialists.

Lambert eventually issued a formal apology for the flyers after she began losing endorsements. The King County Council voted to remove Lambert from all of her leadership roles within the council following the controversy.

This was already shaping up to be a close race for Lambert. During the August primary election, Lambert gathered 40% of the vote and Perry got 36%.

Four other King County Council seats are on the ballot this election in Districts 1, 5, 7 and 9.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Rod Dembowski was leading with 83% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Challenger Sally Caverzan was trailing with 17%.

For District 5, incumbent Dave Upthegrove was leading with 69% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Challenger Shukri Olow was trailing with 31%.

In District 7, incumbent Peter von Reichbauer was leading with 69% of the vote after initial returns were released Nov. 2. Challenger Dominique Torgerson was trailing with 31%.