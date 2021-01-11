'It's anybody's guess': King County executive candidates weigh in ahead of general election

King County Executive Dow Constantine and his challenger, Joe Nguyen, were out canvassing for votes on Monday, braving the bad weather.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — There may be hundreds of more raindrops than returned ballots on election eve in King County.

That's why King County Executive Dow Constantine and his challenger, Joe Nguyen, were out canvassing for votes on Monday, braving the bad weather.

"It's anybody's guess because there is so little information out there, nearly a million people didn't vote in the primary election county wide," said Constantine, who is seeking a fourth term and his first real challenge in more than a decade. "I've previously run against the people from the right of me. This is the first time I've had someone challenging me ostensibly from the left, so it changes the equation."

Nguyen, the State Senator, has been outraised, and outspent nearly eight to one. He's also been challenged by the fact that in-person events have been limited, due to the pandemic.

"In his last campaign, he won by 77% or so, and we took that down to 50% in less than three months," Nguyen said. "So the fact that we did so much in a short period of time shows that there's energy behind change, that people want something different."

"You're trying to break through, the message not only on the campaign side, but people are still dealing with the ramifications of it as well," he added.