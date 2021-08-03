Incumbent Dow Constantine leads primary race for King County executive

Washington State Senator Joe Nguyen is trailing with 30% of the vote.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Incumbent Dow Constantine is leading the primary race for King County executive after an initial ballot count Aug. 3.

Constantine has 54% of the vote.

Top challenger Joe Nguyen is trailing Constantine, but holding strong, with 30% of the vote.

Bill Hirt has 12% of the vote.

The top two primary candidates move on to the general election in November.

"I think if I were the executive with these numbers, I’d be a little concerned. He’s going to have to put the jets on and really work hard to get higher percentages," KING 5 Political analyst Ron Sims said.

Constantine is running for a fourth term as King County Executive, an office he was originally elected to in 2009 when he beat out former TV anchor Susan Hutchison for the seat.

A lifelong King County resident, Constantine lists his priorities as "building strong, inclusive communities," and "pandemic recovery that puts people first."

Constantine is endorsed by Governor Jay Inslee, as well as former governors Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire, among others.

Senator Joe Nguyen who represents Washington's 34th district posed the first serious challenge to Constantine's seat since he was first elected. Nguyen grew up in White Center, where his parents settled after fleeing the Vietnam war. He is the first Vietnamese American elected to the Washington state Senate. Nguyen said his priorities are housing affordability and homelessness, achieving climate goals and criminal justice reform.

Nguyen is endorsed by Washington State Treasurer Mike Pelliciotti and representatives Kirsten Harris-Talley and David Hackney, among others.