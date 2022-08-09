Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes after Joe Kent maintains ballot lead

The six-term Republican congressmember has been ousted in the primary by Kent, who ran to her right and criticized her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Six-term U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded defeat Tuesday night in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District after a fresh update to the ballot count from last week's primary election failed to close the gap between her and far-right challenger Joe Kent.

"Thank you, Southwest Washington, for entrusting me six times with the privilege of representing you in Congress," she said in a statement. "Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country. Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home."

Kent's campaign announced he would deliver a victory speech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Herrera Beutler was one of ten Republicans in the U.S. House to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, a decision which Kent heavily criticized and cited as his main inspiration to join the race and try to oust her.

The district's Republican vote in the primary was heavily split between Herrera Beutler, Kent and Heidi St. John, another challenger running to Herrera Beutler's right.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez took an early lead with about 31% of the vote, securing the first slot on the November ballot under Washington's top-two primary system.

Herrera Beutler appeared to be on track to secure the second-place slot when the initial results came out on election night and showed her with a roughly 4.4% lead over Kent.

However, each county in the district made daily updates to the tally as more votes were counted, and Kent's share of the vote increased each day. By Friday he was fewer than 300 votes behind Herrera Beutler, and on Monday he overtook her with a 960 vote lead.

Gluesenkamp Perez issued a statement Monday evening acknowledging the reversal and criticizing Kent. She posted a shortened version of the message to Facebook.

"White Nationalist and extremist Joe Kent has now pulled ahead of incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler in the late vote counts, and it appears he will be our opponent in November," she said. "This means that our race in November is going to be a national bellwether for the direction of the country, and for the future of our democracy."

The last major ballot update in the race came Tuesday evening when Clark County added about 9,500 of its roughly 10,000 remaining ballots to the total and Thurston County added about 2,000 of 7,000.

Herrera Beutler gained slightly, closing the gap to 928 votes, but with only a tiny percentage of ballots left to count, the deficit became functionally impossible to make up. Her campaign sent out the concession statement about 20 minutes after the Clark County update was posted.

The 869 vote margin also places the race outside the range that would trigger a mandatory recount. Under Washington's rules, the gap between the two candidates must be fewer than 2,000 votes and also less than half a percent of the total votes for both candidates, which at this point would be about 490.

Herrera Beutler's current term in Congress ends Jan. 3, 2023.