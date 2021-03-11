Hamdi Mohamed, Toshiko Hasegawa in tight races for Port of Seattle Commission

Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Hasegawa could become the first women of color to serve on the board.

SEATTLE — Two candidates who began running for separate Port of Seattle Commission positions are now friends, and have a chance at winning.

Toshiko Hasegawa is neck and neck with incumbent Peter Steinbrueck to serve as commissioner 4. As of Nov. 3, they had split the vote 50-50.

Hamdi Mohamed is within just a few points of Commission veteran Stephanie Bowman. As of Nov. 3, Mohamed had 49% of the vote to Bowman's 51%.

They were considered the underdogs when they entered the race.

"I feel really hopeful," Mohamed said.

If elected, they would be the first women of color to serve on the board.

The races for port commissioner don't usually attract much attention. But the Port of Seattle isn't just about ships. It's also about Sea-Tac Airport, the eighth busiest in the country. And Fisherman's Terminal, home to the fleet that fishes the Bering Sea; along with Shilshole Marina.