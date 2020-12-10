KING 5 News poll: Inslee leads, Culp gains support 3 weeks from election

If the election for governor were today, an exclusive KING 5 News poll found 54% of voters surveyed would vote for Jay Inslee and 40% would vote for Loren Culp.

Although gubernatorial challenger Loren Culp has gained ground in the race for governor, an exclusive KING 5 News poll shows Gov. Jay Inslee still holds a comfortable lead three weeks out from the general election.

If the election for governor were today, 54% of voters surveyed said they would vote for Inslee, a Democrat, and 40% said they would vote for Culp, a Republican. Another 6% were undecided.

If Culp were to win, he would be the state’s first Republican governor since John Dennis Spellman, who served from 1981-1985.

Culp has gained support since polling was initially conducted five months ago, growing from 31% in May to 32% in July.

However, it appears only a small boost came from last week’s gubernatorial debate where Inslee and Culp faced off over coronavirus, climate change and racism. Of the surveyed debate viewers, just 3% of people who had planned to vote for Inslee will now vote for Culp. And just 2% of Culp supporters now back Inslee.

Overall, the vast majority of viewers – 86% – didn’t change their minds based on the debate.

Public opinion was also split on who won the debate. About 32% of debate viewers said Culp won, 29% said Inslee won, and 24% said there was no clear winner.