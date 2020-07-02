SEATTLE — A special election will be held Feb 11. throughout Washington state. More than 100 measures for fire district and public school levies and bonds are on the ballot in western Washington.

On election night, check live results for all races across western Washington here.

Here are five high-impact measure we're watching.

Edmonds Prop No. 1: $600 million bond would pay for capital improvements such as the completion of modernization and additional capacity to Spruce Elementary School, construction of a new elementary school and new middle school, provide funding for a new learning center and more.

Edmonds Prop No. 2: Four-year $96 million levy would pay for projects to improve safety, security, instruction, classroom and support service and technology.

Bellevue Prop No. 1: $675 million bond would pay for the Bellevue School District to rebuild Big Picture, International and Jing Mei schools, expand Newport and Interlake high schools, and undertake safety and security improvements district wide. It would also pay for the district to expand transportation facilities, rebuild education service centers and other capital improvements.

RELATED: Mobile voting coming to King County for special election

RELATED: After reporting issues in Iowa, could the same happen in our primary?

Tacoma Prop No. 1: $535 million bond that would finance capital improvements within Tacoma Public Schools, including replacing or renovating either schools, implement health, safety, security, and seismic upgrades; repair roofs, alarm and sprinkler systems, as well as HVAC and plumbing systems. The bond would also pay for improvements to athletic facilities and more.

Anacortes: Prop 1 sales and use tax: Would increase sales tax by one-tenth of 1% to provide funding for affordable and supportive housing. Sales tax would increase from 8.7% to 8.8%. The tax increase would tack an extra penny onto a $10 purchase, 10 cents on $100 purchase, etc.