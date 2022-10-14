District 26: Incumbent Sen. Emily Randall to face Rep. Jesse Young in debate

Democratic incumbent Sen. Emily Randall is facing a challenge from Republican Rep. Jesse Young in the most expensive legislative race in the state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — KING 5 will livestream a debate between Sen. Emily Randall and challenger Rep. Jesse Young at 3 p.m. Saturday from the Norm Dicks Government Center in Bremerton

Combined, they have raised more than $1.4 million to date, with spending topping $568,000 heading into the primary.

District 26 includes portions of Kitsap County including Bremerton and Port Orchard, south to Gig Harbor and Lakebay in Pierce County.

Sen. Randall, from Kitsap County, said in her candidate statement that she is committed to making her community a better place to live and work. Randall touted her accomplishments in lowering costs for families by cutting the Tacoma Narrows toll.

Randall has been endorsed by Congressman Derek Kilmer, Kitsap County Sheriff John Gese, Bremerton and South Kitsap Firefighters, American Federation of Teachers Washington and assumed office in 2019.

Rep. Young, the district's representative since 2014, is running to provide a "thriving economy, transparent government, and the right to be safe from crime and fear" according to his candidate statement.

Young also used his candidate statement to call out Randall and said her "radical policies" have diminished residents' opportunities.

All 98 seats in the House are up for election, as are 25 of the 49 in the Senate. Of the 123 total legislative races, there are 29 incumbents running unopposed. In 42 seats, there are only two candidates running, all of whom automatically advanced to the November ballot.