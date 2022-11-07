2022 election results for Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties

Voters from Bellingham to Oak Harbor, Mount Vernon and Burlington to Friday Harbor will weigh in on a number of statewide, federal and local races in 2022.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results across counties across northwest Washington state, including races in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

Whatcom County election results

Voters will weigh in on the Whatcom County prosecutor, two district judge positions, and a number of ballot measures and levies.

Skagit County election results

Voters will have a number of key races on the ballot, including Skagit County sheriff, prosecutor and two fire districts levies.

Island County election results

A number of local races, including Island County prosecutor and sheriff are on the ballot, as well as two Oak Harbor funding propositions.

San Juan County election results

San Juan voters will choose the next county sheriff and prosecutor as well as vote on a number of levies, including one that would fund the construction of a new library.

State and federal legislative races

Voters from across these four counties will weigh in on a number of state and federal legislative races, including Congressional District 2 and state legislative districts 10, 39, 40, and 42.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.