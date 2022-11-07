2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

Thurston County election results

Track election results for Thurston County here. Voters will decide whether to expand the county board of commissioners and port board of commissioners from three seats to five. They will also weigh in on a number of key races, including Thurston County sheriff.

Lewis County election results

Track election results for Lewis County here. Voters will weigh in on a number of races and issues, including the next Lewis County sheriff, District 3 commissioner, and a property tax levy to support emergency medical service.

Pacific County election results

Track election results for Pacific County here. Two of the key local races voters will decide on are the sheriff and a county commissioner seat.

State and federal legislative races

Voters will decide the winner of Congressional Districts 3 and 10 and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.