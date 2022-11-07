2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

Mason County election results

Voters in Mason County will decide a number of key county positions, including sheriff and prosecutor, as well as vote on a number of levies.

Kitsap County election results

Key races on the ballot include Kitsap County sheriff, auditor, and the county commissioner in District 3. Three fire districts also have measures on the ballot.

State and federal legislative races

Voters will decide the winner of Congressional District 6 and state legislative districts 23, 26, and 35.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.