2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

Clallam County election results

Voters will decide who will be the Clallam County sheriff, commissioner District 3 and a number of other positions.

Jefferson County election results

Voters will select the Jefferson County sheriff and decide whether to merge two fire districts.

Grays Harbor County election results

Voters will choose the winner of a number of races, including the Grays Harbor County sheriff and coroner, and weigh in on a couple of propositions.

State and federal legislative races

Voters across these three counties will weigh in on Congressional District 6 and state legislative districts 19 and 24.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. Senate and Secretary of State. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.