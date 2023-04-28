King County voters approve raising property taxes to fund crisis care centers

Voters have approved a levy that will create a network of five crisis care centers across King County.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters have approved a levy that will create a network of five crisis care centers with an increase in property taxes.

County canvassing boards will certify and transmit election results on May 5. KING 5 called the race Friday. Approval of the levy received 57% of the vote.

“King County voters agree - we must build a stronger behavioral health system to meet the urgent and growing need for care," said Executive Dow Constantine. “With this strong approval, we will chart a path forward to provide the help people need and deserve."

The Crisis Care Centers Levy will cost King County property owners 14.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. Based on the median home value in King County, $694,000, the tax would come to $121 per year.

The levy aims to increase the number of residential treatment beds.

According to King County Executive Dow Constantine, the additional funding would pay for centers built in the north, south, east, and west parts of the county. That would include one center exclusively for youth.

There is currently one crisis center in King County, but patients have to be brought either by the police or transferred from a hospital.

The $1.25 billion proposal would be paid out over nine years, between 2024-2032.

The King County Council previously voted unanimously, 9-0, to put the levy up for a public vote.

“Our communities are in crisis, and we have few options for mental health and addiction recovery services,” said King County Councilmember and sponsor Girmay Zahilay. “The Crisis Care Centers levy will give us a chance to build out our region’s recovery infrastructure so we can give our neighbors more places to go for care and healing.”