Longtime Pierce County Sheriff's Department employees face off in sheriff race

Public Information Officer Ed Troyer is going against Pierce County Sheriff Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo for the position of Pierce County sheriff this November.

Two longtime employees of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department will face off to become the next Pierce County sheriff this November.

The seat for Pierce County sheriff is open after Sheriff Paul Pastor announced his retirement

Candidate Ed Troyer currently serves as the public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. While he has no previous elected office experience, he has been with the department for 35 years. Troyer spent 15 years as detective, 10 years on patrol and 19 years as the public information officer.

In his official elections statement, Troyer said, "I'm running to keep you and your family safe. Our Sheriff's Department has a strong history of public trust, integrity and transparency. I've worked alongside Sheriff Pastor for 15 years and I am prepared to lead. I know our department from top to bottom. I'll continue what we do well. I'll make changes were we can do better."

Cyndie Fajardo is a 32-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and is currently a lieutenant. She served as president of the Pierce County Deputy Sheriff's Guild from 2006-2015.

"Choosing a new Sheriff can be a difficult challenge," said Fajardo in her official elections statement, "Cyndie is certainly not a career politician and she is definitely not a career spokesperson. But more importantly Cyndie Fajardo is a career law enforcement officer with an exceptional record of accomplishment in numerous leadership positions."

Fajardo has also served in multiple leadership and supervisory capacities, such as Task Force Leader for the Washington Urban Search and Rescue; FEMA Incident Support Team; Officer for the Washington State Search and Rescue Coordinators Association.

Track election results and analysis with KING 5

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch NBC coverage of the 2020 election on KING 5 from 4-11 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis.