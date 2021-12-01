King County Council’s Reagan Dunn to challenge Rep. Kim Schrier in 2022 election

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn has announced he will challenge Dr. Kim Schrier for Washington's 8th Congressional District in the 2022 mid-term elections.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republican King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn announced Monday he is challenging Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier in next year’s election.

Dunn, who was just re-elected to the county council for the fourth time, currently represents almost 300,000 people in the southeastern part of King County, according to his campaign website.

While the council races are nonpartisan, Dunn has been an outspoken Republican in a county that is dominated by Democrats.

A former federal prosecutor and presidential appointee to the U.S. Department of Justice, Dunn served as chair of the Board of Supervisors for the King County Flood Control District immediately prior to being elected to the county council.

Schrier serves Washington’s 8th District, which includes eastern King County and parts of Pierce, Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties. Under a new redistricting map being considered by the Washington State Supreme Court, the 8th District would also include parts of Snohomish County.

The district has been held by a Republican traditionally, but Schrier turned it blue when she was elected in 2018.

Schrier is a pediatrician who won her previous mid-term election in 2020, beating Republican Jesse Jensen by four points.

Her campaigns have focused on a number of issues including affordable health care and education, according to her campaign website.

Dunn’s campaign is focused on his plan to “re-fund the police,” which was also part of a proposed package for the county’s 2021 biennial budget, and supporting the criminal justice system.

His mother, Republican Jennifer Dunn, held the Congressional 8th District seat from 1993 to 2005.

U.S. representatives are elected to two-year terms. They introduce bills and resolutions, along with proposing amendments, and can serve on various committees.