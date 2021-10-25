Drinks with Daniels: Seattle general election candidates

Chris Daniels sits down with Lorena Gonzalez, Bruce Harrell, Ann Davidson, Nicol Thomas-Kennedy and Jon Scholes.

It has been said one of the best ways to get to know someone is to share a drink. That's why KING 5's Chris Daniels sat down with candidates who will appear in the Nov. 2 general election.

Lorena Gonzalez

Lorena Gonzalez is the current Seattle City Council President and has legislated during one of the most turbulent times in recent city history.

Growing up in central Washington, she has been a force in the labor and civil rights communities, and a lawyer before moving to city government.

She sits down with Chris, sharing a Negroni, to talk about the homelessness crisis and public safety.

Bruce Harrell

Bruce Harrell is the former Seattle City Council president and was once mayor for five days.

He talks about why he’s attempting to seek public office again, and bringing back the Sonics, while sipping on a ginger beer at one of his favorite spots in Lake City.

Airs Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy has been a public defender and is a self-described abolitionist who wants to reimagine the City Attorney’s Office and how it prosecutes offenders.

She has raised eyebrows over her past tweets, and explains them as she sits for a breve in Seattle’s Central District.

Airs Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.





Ann Davison

Ann Davison is a lawyer who once ran for Seattle City Council and lieutenant governor. She is again seeking public office as city attorney.

Davison believes there should be more enforcement of crimes by the office, and talks about her love of the gym, while sitting on a rower and drinking Vitamin Water in the University District.

Airs Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.





Jon Scholes

Though not running for office, Jon Scholes is the longtime head of the Downtown Seattle Association. The nonprofit has become more politically active in recent years, especially when it comes to how the city handles the homelessness crisis.

The DSA was a big proponent of Compassion Seattle, which would have dedicated more money to solving the problem.

Scholes shares an Old Fashioned in Downtown.