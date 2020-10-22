Drinks with Daniels: 10th Congressional District candidates Beth Doglio, Marilyn Strickland

Beth Doglio faces Marilyn Strickland in a bid to represent the 10th Congressional District.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The general election is right around the corner, but that doesn’t stop a person from enjoying a cup of coffee, or their favorite adult beverage.

KING 5’s Chris Daniels asked 10th Congressional District candidates Beth Doglio and Marilyn Strickland to give him 30 minutes to share a drink at a distance, at one of their favorite locations. They chose the spot and the type of drink.

The goal wasn’t necessarily to ask them all the same questions they’ve heard on the campaign trail but to show a different side of their personality. The choices and the subjects varied.

Marilyn Strickland



The former Tacoma Mayor and Seattle Chamber president is making her first bid for Congress.

Strickland explains why she’s developed a more moderate streak over time, and why she believes her skills translate for the 10th District to Washington D.C, while sharing a cocktail with Chris in Puyallup.