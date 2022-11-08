Election 2022: Race for Congressional District 8

Democrat Kim Schrier is being challenged by Republican Matt Larkin in the race for the 8th Congressional District.

SEATTLE — Track results for the race for Washington state's Congressional District 8 between Rep. Kim Schrier and challenger Matt Larkin. The first batch of vote totals will be released shortly after 8 p.m.

Washington’s 8th Congressional District stretches across the Cascade Mountains, encompassing wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland. It’s one of two competitive seats in the state, along with southwest Washington’s 3rd District, that will help determine which party controls Congress come January.

Schrier is the only Democrat to hold the seat since it was created in the 1980s. During her campaign, she has highlighted her pragmatic service since being elected in 2018, pointing to helping farmers access research grants, urging Biden to boost pay for wildland firefighters, and securing money to upgrade infrastructure.

In an interview with KING 5, Schrier said she chose to run again so she can continue her work to make healthcare more affordable while addressing inflation and high gas prices.

She also said she wants to continue to fight against abortion bans, calling a proposed nationwide abortion ban "horrifying." Such an important medical decision, she said, should be made by a woman and her doctor.

Larkin has criticized Schrier as a rubber-stamp for Biden's policies, blaming her and others for high inflation and gas prices. Larkin, a Christian conservative who opposes abortion, previously stressed talking points that echo some of former President Donald Trump's, with a campaign slogan of: "Make crime illegal again."

During an interview with KING 5, Larkin said there is a prevailing sense that crime is legal. Crime is out of control in King County, he said. He said the current party in power is to blame as they turn "a blind eye" to crime.