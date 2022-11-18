Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call

Clyde Shavers' opponent says if the Democrat wins the 10th Legislative District race, Shavers should resign.

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign.

The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.

Shavers has since apologized.

His opponent and current Rep. Greg Gilday, a Republican, told KING 5 the apology is not enough. Gilday said the revelations about Shavers' service and apology came out after many had already voted.

As of Nov. 17, Shavers had a slight lead in the general election race with 36,570 votes over Gilday's 36,349. The race has been back and forth. Election night results showed Shavers with an approximate 2,300 vote lead, which increased. But late ballots have favored Gilday.

Gilday is convinced campaign claims are a factor.

"I've had numerous people contact me finding out how they could change their vote - if they could change their vote," he said. "And quite a few Democrats saying that they're a bit disgusted with their party because they've continued to stand behind Shavers."

Though the race is still too close to call, Gilday said he wants Democratic leadership to call on Shavers to resign.

"I don't think that you should be able to go into public office based on lies and fraudulent misrepresentations of your past," he said.

Shavers has declined repeated requests for interviews about the claims he made. A campaign spokesperson said the voters "weighed the allegations and have spoken." Shavers has not declared victory, though.