Community group offers free shuttle rides for voters in Seattle

Urban Family is offering free shuttles from bus stops along Rainier Ave., MLK Jr. Way, and 23rd Ave. to CenturyLink Field Event Center for people who want to vote.

SEATTLE — Paul Patu is the co-founder of Urban Family, a group that's been serving youth and families in Seattle for 15 years. Right now, part of that service involves providing free shuttle rides to CenturyLink Field Event Center where you can register to vote and cast a ballot.

The voter pick-ups and drop-offs are from any metro bus stops on Rainier Avenue, MLK Jr. Way, and 23rd Avenue.

"Basically, a shuttle service that will be targeting the Rainier Valley, and particularly where Black and Brown communities live because statistically Black and Brown communities don't vote as frequently as their White counterparts," Patu said.

According to an interactive map from King County, voter registration in the 2019 general election was relatively lower, ranging from 31 to 50 percent, in some south Seattle neighborhoods.

"I do think it is great that they are coming to pick us up," said Richard Mitchell, a long-time Central District resident. "Everybody is really aware and everybody is really dedicated to the vote. Nobody is taking this for granted right now."

Patu said that is one of the reasons why he wants to give people a boost so transportation is not a barrier.

He said his mission is, "to inspire them, to engage, and to come out and exercise the right to vote," said Patu.