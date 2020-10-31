Common ballot mistakes amid record early voting in King County and Washington

King County has an unprecedented number of early votes submitted this election season.

RENTON, Wash. — An unprecedented amount of ballots have been returned in King County, outpacing numbers on a state level.

The Secretary of State's office reports that 64.8% of eligible voters statewide have already submitted their ballots. In King County, 66.8% of registered voters have submitted.

"It almost feels like Election Day," said Kendall Hodson of King County Elections, with still four days to go.

While there's been a steady flow of voters at the Renton Elections Headquarters drop box, Hodson said there has also been one constant: the amount of ballots with some sort of issue.

"Typically, we see a percent to a percent and a quarter of ballots," Hodson said about the irregularities which often involve an unmatched signature. She said in Washington, you won't be penalized for forgetting to use a secret sleeve, or tearing off the stub, and can use any color ink.

King County, in particular, has been updating their technology to allow for more tracking of ballots from the time they are sent, submitted and counted.

Voters can check the status online, and see if there is any sort of problem. However, Hodson said voters will be notified if there is an irregularity with a signature or otherwise.

King County is also taking the unusual step of opening voting centers, including one outside the offices in Renton. That's where people can register to vote and cast their ballot up until the deadline on Election Day this Tuesday, Nov. 3.

King County Vote Centers

Kenmore City Hall

18120 68th Avenue NE

Kenmore

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

UW campus - Dempsey Indoor Center

Walla Walla Road

Seattle

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CenturyLink Field Event Center

800 Occidental Avenue South

Seattle

Note: Drive-up entrance at 2100 S Royal Brougham Way. Walk-in entrance on the corner of Occidental Ave S and S Royal Brougham Way

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bellevue College Gym

3000 Landerholm Circle SE G

Note: Voter parking in lot 17

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

King County Elections

919 SW Grady Way

Renton

Hours:

Weekdays, October 26 - November 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Pierce County Voting Centers

Pierce County Elections

2501 South 35th Street C

Tacoma

Hours:

Mon - Fri: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Drive-Through Services

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Snohomish County Voting Centers

Snohomish County Auditor's Office

3000 Rockefeller Ave

Everett

Note: First floor of Admin W Building

Hours:

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (October 26 - November 2)

Election Day, November 3, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

County Public Meeting Rooms (Snohomish County Campus)

3000 Rockefeller Ave

Everett

Note: First floor of Drewel Building

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Alderwood Water & Wastewater District

3626 156th St SW

Lynnwood

Hours:

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wyndham Garden Hotel

16710 Smokey Point Blvd

Arlington

Hours: