Chelan County 2022 election results

Voters from Wenatchee to Chelan and beyond will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races.

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Track Nov. 8 general election results for Chelan County, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 8, state Legislative District 12, Chelan County sheriff, and secretary of state. Several other county races are on the ballot.

An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.

The County Canvassing Boards will certify and transmit general election results Nov. 29. The last day for the secretary of state to certify the general election results is Dec. 8.

State and federal legislative races

Voters in Chelan County will weigh in on races for Congressional District 8 and state Legislative District 12.

Note: The vote totals are for the whole district and not broken down by county.

Major statewide races

The two statewide races on the ballot for the 2022 general election are U.S. senate and secretary of state. See the current statewide vote totals. Check more election results here.