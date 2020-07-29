CenturyLink Field becomes voter center location for primary, general elections

SEATTLE — CenturyLink Field is an official voting location for residents looking to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, and receive other assistance from elections staff for the August primary and November general elections.

"Voting is one of the very foundations of our democracy and one of the simplest ways to make your voice heard," David Young, Seahawks senior vice president of Business Operations and general manager of CenturyLink Field, said. "We could not pass up another opportunity to share with our fans and residents how critical it is to get registered, cast your ballot, and stand up for what you believe in – no matter what that might be."