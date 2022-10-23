Two candidates vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor

Satterberg has been the King County prosecutor for the last 15 years. He announced his retirement earlier this year.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates are facing off in the November election to replace outgoing King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Both candidates running for the prosecuting attorney position cite experience with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in King County and all misdemeanors in unincorporated areas of King County. The office also represents the state and the county in district, superior, appeals, state and federal courts.

Candidate Leesa Manion spent 27 years as a deputy prosecutor and the last 15 years as the prosecutor's chief of staff.

Candidate Jim Ferrell, the current Federal Way mayor, was a former senior deputy prosecutor with the office, with a total of 19 years of experience as a prosecutor.

Manion said as King County prosecutor she would aim to reduce property crime and protect victims and the vulnerable. She cited her expertise and experience with building and implementing effective crime-reduction strategies, juvenile justice reform and survivor support to KCPAO. As chief of staff Manion supervises a staff of 600 people.

Manion has also helped develop criminal justice policies and led teams of prosecutors as well as helped to lead efforts increasing support for victims of domestic violence and assault and established models for alternative sentencing.

Ferrell said he is running for King County prosecutor to "return justice and accountability" to the office. He cited his experience being the mayor of Federal Way, which has 103,000 residents, and managing a staff of nearly 600 and a budget of $103 million.

Ferrell said as an award-winning senior deputy prosecutor in King County he tried handled thousands of cases and tried hundreds of jury trials. Ferrell said he would utilize diversion programs to rehabilitate those who commit crime and "return people to healthy productive lives."

The election comes at a time when some crimes are trending higher in King County. So far the county is on track to pass the number of shots fired incidents that occurred in 2021. In 2021, there were 460 reported victims. Eighty-eight people were shot and killed, and 372 were injured. In 2022, there have been 424 shooting victims as of July. Twenty of those were fatal.