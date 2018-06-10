Washington state's vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed out Wednesday and will be sent to any registered Washington voter, according to the Washington Secretary of State's Office.

Several local and national races will be on the ballot including U.S. Senate and House positions. Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman urges residents to sign up and send in their ballots.

“We want every eligible Washingtonian to be registered and to participate in our elections,” Wyman said.

It's too late to register to vote online, but you can still register in-person until October 29 at your county elections department. Voter registration forms are available in 21 languages and can be printed out at home. Find the nearest location here.

Registered voters can sign in on myvote.wa.gov to update their information and provide a change of address if they have moved.

“You can’t make your voice heard at the ballot box if elections officials don’t have your up-to-date registration,” Wyman said.

If you don't receive your ballot by October 25, contact your county elections office.

Washington received 8,616 online voter registrations on September 25, National Voter Registration Day.

