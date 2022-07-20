'This is an outrage': Inslee blasts those responsible for ballot box 'surveillance' signs in King County

On Tuesday, the King County Elections office called for a removal of the signs, after receiving reports of "suspicious and intimidating" signs.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Calling it "un-American" and "un-Washingtonian," Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that placement of signs that read "under surveillance" next to King County ballot drop boxes is being done to intimidate people to stop them from voting.

"This is an outrage," he said. "An absolute affront to everything we hold dear, which is the right to vote."

On Tuesday, the King County Elections office called for the removal of the signs, after receiving reports of "suspicious and intimidating" signs. The signs feature a QR code for placing "election incident" reports. The Elections office said the signs appear to be a targeted effort by "party-affiliated activists" to "intimidate and dissuade" people from using the drop boxes.

Voter intimidation is illegal at the state and federal levels. People can legally observe the voting process, including drop boxes, but observers are not allowed to interfere with voters or intimidate them.

The King County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway.

In a prepared statement, Michael Patrick Thomas, chair of the King County Republican Party, requested his party's members remove and discontinue the placement of the signs.

Inslee said the placement of the signs is keeping pace with "Republican national efforts to suppress" people. People, he said, who some Republican don't agree with.

Inslee said his office will follow the results of the investigation. He added there could be a need for "additional legislation" in order to protect people's right to vote.

"So, yes, we will be taking whatever action is necessary to stop this behavior," Inslee said.