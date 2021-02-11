Ann Davison leads Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in bid for Seattle city attorney

Ann Davison and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy seek to replace Pete Holmes as city attorney.

SEATTLE — Ann Davison leads Nicole Thomas-Kennedy in the race for Seattle city attorney after an initial round of votes were released on Nov. 2.

Davison has captured 59% of the vote so far, and Thomas-Kennedy has 41% of the vote.

The elected candidate will replace Pete Holmes.

Davison believes the City Attorney's Office is not for setting policy or a "place for radical agenda." It is a place to provide impartial advice to those elected to create policy and to maintain laws so there is public safety.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy has been a public defender and is a self-described abolitionist who wants to reimagine the City Attorney’s Office and how it prosecutes offenders.

The candidate voted into office will lead the Office of the Seattle City Attorney, also known as the Law Department, for a four-year term. The department operates with more than 100 attorneys. It is the third largest public law office in the state and one of the largest in the city.

The department is divided into three divisions: Criminal, civil and administration.

The criminal division prosecutes misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors and traffic infractions. Cases prosecuted include DUIs, misdemeanor assault and domestic violence, misdemeanor theft and trespassing.

The civil division represents the city of Seattle in lawsuits as well as advising officials in program development, projects, policies and legislation.