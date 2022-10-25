Rep. Adam Smith, challenger Doug Basler debate in race for Washington's District 9

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Longtime U.S. Representative Adam Smith is running against Doug Basler for Washington state's Congressional District 9.
Smith, who has served in Congress since 1997, is hoping to retain the seat for the Democrats.
District 9 includes areas of King and Pierce counties, including portions of Seattle and Bellevue, south to Federal Way and Tacoma.
Representatives are elected to a two-year term and serve people in specific districts. The number of voting representatives for all 50 states in the U.S. House is no more than 435.