Rep. Adam Smith, challenger Doug Basler debate in race for Washington's District 9

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Longtime U.S. Representative Adam Smith is running against Doug Basler for Washington state's Congressional District 9.

Smith, who has served in Congress since 1997, is hoping to retain the seat for the Democrats.

District 9 includes areas of King and Pierce counties, including portions of Seattle and Bellevue, south to Federal Way and Tacoma.