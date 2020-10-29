U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier looks to defeat Jesse Jensen to keep serving Washington's 8th District

Republicans hope to win back the congressional seat after losing it to Democrat Kim Schrier in 2018.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Jesse Jensen for the chance to continue serving District 8 in Congress.

Republicans hope to win back Washington's 8th congressional seat after losing it to Schrier in 2018. It was the first time a Democrat had won District 8.

Jensen is a former Army Ranger who is making his first run at political office. Jensen believes his moderate message resonates in the 8th congressional district which spans both sides of the Cascades, including King, Pierce, Chelan, and Kittitas counties.

Schrier's a career Issaquah pediatrician who says she has traveled thousands of miles to serve her 8th congressional district in the past two years.

U.S. representatives are elected to two-year terms to serve their constituents. They introduce bills and resolutions, along with proposing amendments. They also serve on various committees.

